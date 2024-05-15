Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea are on the verge of securing European football as they prepare to host Bournemouth on the final day of the season.

The Blues are on a run of four straight wins, with Mauricio Pochettino and his players finally hitting form after a largely frustrating campaign, and that late burst has seen them move up the table in the hunt for European qualification.

A Spurs defeat at Sheffield United is needed if Chelsea are to finish fifth and reach the Europa League, but sixth in the Premier League will be secured if the Blues can pick up at least a point at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Newcastle and Manchester United both trail Chelsea by three points, leaving Pochettino’s side in pole position to ensure they are back in Europe next season.

Bournemouth have enjoyed a superb campaign and will be eyeing a top-half finish, going into this clash level on points with Brighton in tenth.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off time on Sunday May 19, 2024.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena, having been selected as one of the TV fixtures for the final day.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go website or app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Chelsea vs Bournemouth team news

Reece James will be suspended for Chelsea after his red card for kicking out in the win over Brighton, while Thiago Silva can expect to start in what will be his final appearance for the club.

Ben Chilwell and Christopher Nkunku are among those who have also recently returned to fitness, but Mykhailo Mudryk is a doubt after he was forced off against Brighton having suffered a blow to his head.

Reece James will miss the final day of the season through suspension (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

As for Bournemouth, Milos Kerkez has served a three-match suspension and could come straight back into the side at Stamford Bridge.

Tyler Adams is available again, having made just his fourth appearance of an injury-hit campaign against Brighton last time out, while Dominic Solanke needs a goal against his former side to reach the 20-goal mark in the Premier League this season.

Story continues

Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction

Chelsea are playing their best football of the season and the easing of their injury crisis has further lifted the mood.

Bournemouth’s style means it should be a hugely entertaining clash to bring down the curtain on the campaign, with the Blues fancied to come out on top and make it five wins on the bounce to head into the summer.

Chelsea to win, 3-1

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Cherries have won three times at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League

Chelsea wins: 13

Draws: 2

Bournemouth wins: 5

Chelsea vs Bournemouth latest odds

Chelsea to win: 2/5

Draw: 11/4

Bournemouth to win: 7/2

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.