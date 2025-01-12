Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea and Bournemouth clash on Tuesday night (ES Composite)

Chelsea are out to spark their Premier League campaign back into life when they host Bournemouth this week.

The Blues were being tipped for what looked like a sensational title bid just before Christmas but things have stalled since.

Enzo Maresca’s side have failed to win any of their last four games and were held to a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last time out.

Chelsea then ran out 5-0 winners over Morecambe in the FA Cup, albeit quite how much can be taken from that is up for debate.

The Cherries, meanwhile, are flying right now and unbeaten in six League outings.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 7.30pm GMT kick-off time on Tuesday 14 January 2025.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 3.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Chelsea vs Bournemouth team news

Chelsea made a raft of changes on Saturday and will have been pleased to see Reece James and Romeo Lavia return from injury.

Reece James is available for Chelsea again (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

All of Maresca’s big names are expected to return to the lineup here, while Noni Madueke only missed out on Saturday due to illness.

For the Cherries, Evanilson and Enes Unal have suffered serious injuries. Luis Sinisterra, Adam Smith and Marcus Tavernier could all return.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction

Given how strong Bournemouth have been of late and a lack of killer instinct from Chelsea, a draw would hardly be a surprise.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 15

Draws: 2

Bournemouth wins: 5

Chelsea vs Bournemouth latest odds

Chelsea FC to win: 6/10

Draw: 10/3

Bournemouth FC to win: 15/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.