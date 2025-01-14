Chelsea vs Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Bournemouth LIVE!

Chelsea return to Premier League duty at Stamford Bridge tonight looking to end a recent slump to reignite their faint title hopes. After a superb opening few months of Enzo Maresca’s tenure that appeared to have them firmly in the championship mix, the Blues have struggled of late and have failed to win any of their last four top-flight matches.

Chelsea - who are trying to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel - are in danger of becoming embroiled in a real fight just to make the top four with a slew of teams not far behind, including next opponents Bournemouth. Maresca’s side have Reece James and Romeo Lavia back fit and got a confidence boost with Saturday’s 4-0 demolition of League Two strugglers Morecambe in the FA Cup, though tonight will be a far tougher test.

The Cherries have been flying under Andoni Iraola and are now unbeaten in eight to move up to seventh and only three points behind Chelsea, winning three of their last four on the road. However, injuries to the likes of record signing Evanilson and Enes Unal threaten to derail their progress. Follow Chelsea vs Bournemouth live below!

Chelsea vs Bournemouth latest news

Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT | Stamford Bridge

How to watch: TNT Sports

Chelsea team news: James and Lavia fit

Bournemouth team news: Christie in contention

Standard Sport prediction

Maresca denies Dortmund deal for Renato Veiga

18:05 , George Flood

Enzo Maresca revealed yesterday that Chelsea had received no offers so far this month for Ben Chilwell, with the likes of Cesare Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka also not involved against Morecambe as they expect to leave the club in January.

Summer signing Renato Veiga has also been heavily linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund just six months after joining the Blues from FC Basel, though his manager has played down speculation over an imminent exit.

Reports suggest the versatile Portuguese international could join Dortmund on a loan-to-buy deal as he wants to play more regularly in central defence.

"I'm not aware that there is an agreement for Renato," he said on Monday.

"Yesterday he was here with us working, today he'll be here with us. At the moment he's our player. We'll see if something happens.

"The only thing I can say is that we bought him from Basel, he's played different positions, played well, and this has allowed him to join the national team for the first time in his life.

"Even if he's not playing in his position, he's playing for his national team which means that in the position he is playing, he can do well.

"In this case, a young player who is 21 years, joined Chelsea and started to play in four or five different positions, that's given him the chance to join his national team so we are very proud of that."

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Will Chelsea recall Trevoh Chalobah from Crystal Palace loan?

18:00 , George Flood

There is plenty going on transfer-wise with Chelsea at the moment, not least the ongoing confusion over whether or not the club will recall Trevoh Chalobah early from his productive loan spell at London rivals Crystal Palace given the absences of Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile in defence.

The versatile centre-back was left out of the Palace squad against Stockport in the FA Cup on Sunday due to a “contractual issue” and it remains to be seen if he will return against Leicester in the league tomorrow night.

Chelsea also want to sign Chalobah’s Palace defensive colleague Marc Guehi, who left Stamford Bridge for Selhurst Park in 2021 and has gone on to establish himself as an England regular.

"It is a little bit (of) a tricky situation," Eagles boss Oliver Glasner said on Chalobah at a press conference held earlier today.

"I want to always be honest. Chelsea has the possibility to call him back from loan.

(Action Images via Reuters)

"There is a little bit of uncertainty at the moment - will they do it, when they will do it.

"I have to take the best decision for our team. We need clarity, he needs clarity, so that is the situation and let's see.

"I never tell you who is playing, this is the same. I will decide what is best for our team and maybe Trevoh is involved or not (against Leicester), so let's see."

Glasner added: "He wants to stay here but it is a decision Chelsea can take to call him back.

"We are passengers - we are not the pilot who is flying the plane, so we have to wait how they decide.

"We need all the players being in the best physical and mental shape and of course not having the clarity is not so easy, especially for Trevoh.

"I have talked to him. He feels very well (settled) here at Crystal Palace.

"He is performing very well, has scored three goals for us and has a high standing in our locker room, so many positive signals here, but he also has to wait how they decide.

"My wish and I am pretty sure Trevoh's wish, is that he stays with us.

"Chelsea loaned him to us to give him minutes, to improve his game, this is what he did - but I think he is not finished, that is why we made a one-year loan deal, but let's see."

Bournemouth make early moves in January market

17:43 , George Flood

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have moved twice in the January market already.

The Cherries swooped to sign American youth international defender Matai Akinmboni from MLS side DC United for an initial fee of around £810,000.

They have also brought in teenage left-back Julio Soler from Argentine outfit Lanus for an initial £6.6m, but as mentioned he is currently away on international duty.

The only outgoings so far have been the loan exits of Philip Billing and Max Aarons to Napoli and Valencia respectively.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea want Mathys Tel as Bayern eye Nkunku deal

17:38

Chelsea look to be stepping up their transfer business this month with plenty of speculation regarding a move for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel, which could see Christopher Nkunku head in the opposite direction.

Standard Sport understands that Chelsea have told Bayern that they want £65million for Nkunku and are interested in a move for fellow Frenchman Tel, 19, if the former departs in January.

However, no swap deal has yet been offered and it is understood that the transfers - should they happen - would be separate.

(Getty)

Chelsea aim to halt rise of away day specialists Bournemouth

17:27 , George Flood

The calm before the storm at Stamford Bridge tonight.

Per Opta, Chelsea have kept just one home clean sheet all season in the Premier League and have scored more on their travels.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have won three of their last four away league games, scoring at least twice in each of their last five away trips.

However, Chelsea are unbeaten in the last six meetings between the clubs - winning 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium back in September - and have not lost to tonight’s opponents since 2019.

(REUTERS)

Chelsea vs Bournemouth prediction

17:16 , George Flood

Given how strong Bournemouth have been of late and a lack of killer instinct from Chelsea, a draw tonight would hardly be a surprise.

Draw, 1-1.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Bournemouth team news

17:14 , George Flood

Bournemouth have been rocked of late by record signing Evanilson fracturing his foot and Enes Unal being lost for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

First-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga - on loan from Chelsea - is unable to face his parent club tonight, though midfielder Ryan Christie is back in contention after illness.

Daniel Jebbison is also back, though Marcos Senesi, Julian Araujo, Marcus Tavernier, Alex Scott, Luis Sinisterra and Adam Smith are all still sidelined.

Bournemouth have allowed midfielder Philip Billing and full-back Max Aarons to join Napoli and Valencia respectively on loan, while defender Julio Soler is currently away on international duty with Argentina’s Under-20s.

(Adam Davy/PA Wire)

Chelsea team news

17:07 , George Flood

Chelsea got 45 minutes out of both captain Reece James and key midfielder Romeo Lavia against Morecambe on Saturday in their respective returns from injury.

Enzo Maresca, as we’ve become accustomed to in the cup competitions this season, made wholesale changes for that game against fourth-tier opposition, most of which you’d expect to be reversed this evening.

Youngster Josh Acheampong could get another start at centre-back, while Noni Madueke has shaken off a bout of illness and is now said to be 100 per cent fit.

Centre-backs Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile remain absent through injury though, as does Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Mykhailo Mudryk is still unavailable.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth

17:01 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 3. Coverage starts at 6:30pm GMT.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth live

17:00 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Blues will be desperate to get back to winning ways tonight to try and vault themselves back into the title mix and ward off a number of challengers who are right on their tail in an increasingly crowded fight just to finish in the top four.

Enzo Maresca’s previously flying side have failed to win any of their last four league matches, though did brush aside League Two relegation-battlers Morecambe at home in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The going will be much tougher against a Bournemouth team who have made amazing progress under highly-rated head coach Andoni Iraola, unbeaten in eight with a strong away record and by far the most points they’ve ever amassed by this stage in Premier League history - just three behind fourth-place Chelsea in seventh at the start of the evening.

However, severe recent injury blows have led many to question if the Cherries can sustain such momentum without some key players.

Kick-off tonight in west London is at the earlier time of 7:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up plus all the latest team news and live updates, with expert analysis from Chelsea correspondent Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge.