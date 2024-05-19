Chelsea vs Bournemouth LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – LIVE!

Chelsea could seal a Europa League spot today if they can beat Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge. A brilliant run of form has set this often-turbulent season up for a grandstand finish for Mauricio Pochettino ahead of talks about his future at the club.

The Blues are favourites for a top-six finish ahead of Newcastle and Manchester United. Should they beat the Cherries and Tottenham lose at already-relegated Sheffield United, Pochettino could even lead his team into fifth spot.

Were they to end up finishing seventh, Chelsea would have to rely on Manchester City winning the FA Cup in order to reach the Conference League. Still, little about their run of form recently would suggest they’re even considering that. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dom Smith will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Chelsea vs Bournemouth latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 4pm BST | Stamford Bridge

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Chelsea team news: Reece James suspended

Bournemouth team news: Favre could return

Prediction: Chelsea to win

Reece James will remind everyone how good he is next season, says Mauricio Pochettino

13:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mauricio Pochettino has tipped Chelsea captain Reece James to reassert himself as one of the Premier League’s top stars next season, despite having to start next term suspended.

Chelsea and England full-back James has managed just 11 Blues appearances in an injury-ravaged campaign and must sit out Sunday’s season-closing clash with Bournemouth.

Read the full story here!

(AFP via Getty Images)

What do Chelsea need to qualify for Europe today?

13:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

A brilliant run of form that has seen Chelsea win their last four games in a row has catapulted them up the table.

After being sat in 11th as recently as March, Chelsea have now overtaken both Newcastle and Manchester United and are suddenly favourites to finish in sixth.

If Chelsea win and Tottenham lose at Sheffield United, Chelsea will finish fifth and Tottenham sixth, confirming a Europa League spot for Chelsea.

They need to get at least a point at home against Bournemouth to confirm a sixth-place finish - which would also be enough for the Europa League if Manchester United don’t win the FA Cup.

If they lose and Newcastle win at Brentford, Newcastle will finish sixth due to their superior goal difference, and Chelsea will finish seventh. Chelsea will then have to rely on Manchester City winning the FA Cup to make the Conference League.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino will head for Chelsea future talks in strong position if he breaks cycle

13:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mauricio Pochettino can notch a new Todd Boehly-era Premier League winning run on Sunday and heap pressure on Chelsea’s bosses to keep him at the helm.

Pochettino could lead Chelsea to five league wins in a row for the first time in two years in the season-closing clash against Bournemouth.

The last time Chelsea won five league matches on the spin, Thomas Tuchel was manager and Roman Abramovich was still owner.

Pochettino is understood to boast growing support from Chelsea’s board to continue into a second season. The Blues’ hierarchy has continued assessing other options, including Sporting’s Ruben Amorim.

Read the full story here!

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Latest Premier League odds today

13:09 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea to win: 4/11

Draw: 4/1

Bournemouth to win: 16/5

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Head to head (h2h) history and results

13:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Cherries have won three times at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

Chelsea wins: 13

Draws: 2

Bournemouth wins: 5

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Premier League score prediction today

13:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

Chelsea are playing their best football of the season and the easing of their injury crisis has further lifted the mood.

Bournemouth’s style means it should be a hugely entertaining clash to bring down the curtain on the campaign, with the Blues fancied to come out on top and make it five wins on the bounce to head into the summer.

Chelsea to win, 3-1

(REUTERS)

Bournemouth team news vs Chelsea today

13:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

As for Bournemouth, Milos Kerkez has served a three-match suspension and could come straight back into the side at Stamford Bridge.

Tyler Adams is available again, having made just his fourth appearance of an injury-hit campaign against Brighton last time out, while Dominic Solanke needs a goal against his former side to reach the 20-goal mark in the Premier League this season.

Romain Favre could return.

Chelsea team news vs Bournemouth today

13:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Reece James is suspended for Chelsea after his red card for kicking out in the win over Brighton, while Thiago Silva can expect to start in what will be his final appearance for the club.

Ben Chilwell and Christopher Nkunku are among those who have also recently returned to fitness and can expect to feature, but Mykhailo Mudryk has been ruled out with suspected concussion having suffered a blow to his head against Brighton.

Christopher Nkunku may not be risked, however, given the extent of his injury problems this season.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea vs Bournemouth: TV channel and live stream

13:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Arena, with coverage starting at 3pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

(ES Composite)

Welcome

12:58 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea’s home game against Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League season.

Kick-off from Stamford Bridge is at 4pm BST.