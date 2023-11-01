Chelsea vs Blackburn LIVE! Carabao Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Chelsea vs Blackburn LIVE!

A place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup is at stake tonight as Premier League meets Championship at Stamford Bridge. Home has most certainly not been where the heart is for Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea of late, whereas Rovers have begun to enjoy going on their travels again.

Defeat on the weekend ended a run of three consecutive wins for Jon Dahl Tommason's side, two of which came away from home, and they seek a major upset against a Chelsea team that are desperate to spark their season into life with a cup run. If Pochettino can deliver a trophy in his debut season, the plethora of other woes may well be forgotten.

The Blues have welcomed Reece James and Enzo Fernandez back to their starting line-up for a game that has not been picked for live TV coverage in the UK. Follow Chelsea vs Blackburn LIVE via Standard Sport's matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella in west London!

Chelsea vs Blackburn updates

Why Carabao Cup game is not live on TV

Chelsea team news: James and Enzo in strong line-up

Blackburn team news: Six changes from visitors

GOAL! Badiashile scores on return to Chelsea team

GGOOOAAALLLL!!! Chelsea 1-0 Blackburn | Badiashile, 31'

20:15 , Marc Mayo

LOVELY FINISH FROM BENOIT BADIASHILE!

How's that for a return to the team?!

Conor Gallagher wins a corner down the right and Chelsea work it short, Blackburn unable to deal with the ball in and it lands to Badiashile.

A cute side-foot finish finds the bottom corner!

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 30 mins

20:14 , Marc Mayo

Great challenge in his own box by Enzo Fernandez before Cole Palmer wins a free-kick in his own half.

A decent watch, this. Blackburn have come here to play and doing a good job so far.

Chelsea have been on top though and Nicolas Jackson spins in the box... shot blocked.

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 27 mins

20:11 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea are getting closer to the opening goal.

Solid tackles deny Conor Gallagher then Cole Palmer the chance to turn on the 18-yard line before Enzo Fernandez clips a shot in from similar range.

Leopold Wahlstedt will expect to save that every time, and parries well here.

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 25 mins

20:10 , Marc Mayo

Reece James is looking lively tonight...

A good run onto this right foot 25 yards from goal sees him shoot towards the far-post, just wide!

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

20:08 , Marc Mayo

Blackburn Rovers got on top of Chelsea for a spell there. It would be a terrible look to get knocked out as an effectively full strength Blues team.

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 23 mins

20:08 , Marc Mayo

Great work by Cole Palmer sees it dazzle two Rovers defenders and Harry Pickering is booked for hauling him back.

Free-kick only cleared for a corner...

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 22 mins

20:06 , Marc Mayo

Robert Sanchez palms a low cross up into the air after a well-worked short corner. This is Blackburn's best spell of the game for sure.

But a poor backpass allows Chelsea to win a throw up the field and defuse the tension.

20' 🔵 #Chelsea 0-0 #Rovers 🌹



Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 20 mins

20:05 , Marc Mayo

Lovely jink past Marc Cucurella by Dilon Markanday and Chelsea struggle to clear.

Chelsea have men back and are sat in deep and narrow.

But a slick pass into Callum Brittain almost puts him through on goal! Benoit Badiashile again there to clear for a corner.

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 19 mins

20:04 , Marc Mayo

Blackburn have settled well into this game but look a little suspect in playing it around at the back.

Tactically sound but with a mistake in them, like a good Championship team.

Benoit Badiashile steps in well to stop a ball into the Chelsea box.

Some more goals in the six other games tonight, Fulham lead at Ipswich and Everton have the opener at home to Burnley.

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 16 mins

20:01 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Reece James sent in by a superb Enzo Fernandez lob and he drills a shot, saved by the midriff of Leopold Wahlstedt.

⏰ 15 minutes gone here at the Bridge…



🔵 Dominating the ball.



🔵 Sterling looking lively down the left.



Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:59 , Marc Mayo

Fun stat: Levi Colwill is getting his first rest of the season. He started all Chelsea's other matches in the league and cup.

Robert Sanchez is now the only player to start every match.

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 13 mins

19:58 , Marc Mayo

Short break for a head injury for young James Hill in the Blackburn defence.

He'll be okay to carry on.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:57 , Marc Mayo

Raheem Sterling is taken out by Lewis Travis in the box. It should be a penalty but isn't... Mauricio Pochettino is asking the question but there's no VAR tonight.

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 10 mins

19:55 , Marc Mayo

Minor handball shouts from the home fans as Axel Disasi's header across goal is blocked by a Rovers arm.

Raheem Sterling then breaks down the left and wins a corner off a risky Lewis Travis challenge.

Nothing in the first and something in the second... remember, no VAR tonight.

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 9 mins

19:53 , Marc Mayo

Another scramble in the Blackburn box as Reece James' cross comes to Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling as they fall over each other.

Nicolas Jackson throws some feet in, to no avail, but Chelsea win the corner.

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 7 mins

19:52 , Marc Mayo

First Rovers attack from Dilan Markanday.

A cheer from the home fans as the ex-Tottenham man fires wide with a drilled effort from range.

Elsewhere, West Ham have an early lead on Arsenal via a Ben White own goal.

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 5 mins

19:50 , Marc Mayo

Blackburn trying to make things happen with a high press on Chelsea, who have Enzo Fernandez and Lesley Ugochukwu stationed deep in midfield. A 4-2-3-1 from the hosts tonight.

Conor Gallagher is the No10 looking for relief balls to spark attacks.

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:48 , Marc Mayo

Blackburn are here to play their expansive brand of football under Danish legend Jon Dahl Tomasson. They do look very nervy early on.

This is their first meeting with Chelsea for 11 years... Raul Meireles scored that day.

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 3 mins

19:47 , Marc Mayo

Second Chelsea corner won by Raheem Sterling on the left wing.

Cleared at the near-post, though.

Chelsea 0-0 Blackburn | 1 min

19:46 , Marc Mayo

A corner for the hosts won by Nicolas Jackson in the first 15 seconds and Blackburn might a right meal of clearing it.

A flick on is met by a gaggle of defenders but a few miskicks lead to the goalkeeper hoofing it long!

Chelsea vs Blackburn | Kick-off!

19:45 , Marc Mayo

Our referee tonight, Tim Robinson, blows his whistle and Chelsea get the ball rolling!

Chelsea vs Blackburn | Carabao Cup history

19:44 , Marc Mayo

One-time winners Blackburn have not reached the quarter-finals since 2012, which was their last season in the Premier League.

Chelsea have won this trophy five times but failed to progress to the last eight in three of the last four campaigns.

Here come the teams!

19:42 , Marc Mayo

Stamford Bridge, not quite full yet, rises to its feet for the two sets of players heading out the tunnel.

The away allocation of 3,000 Rovers fans also not quite full, but a very solid backing on the road from the Lancastrians nonetheless.

The lights show has begun!

19:40 , Marc Mayo

Blur's 'Parklife' is blaring out in time to the floodlights beaming on and off at the Bridge.

Teams out soon.

Applause for Chelsea youngsters

19:39 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea's Under-16 Premier League National champions are brought out before the game to receive the fans after beating Fulham 4-0 in their final last month.

Chelsea vs Blackburn | Countdown to kick-off

19:35 , Marc Mayo

The warm-ups are wrapping up, ten minutes until we get this fourth-round tie going at the Bridge!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge

19:33 , Marc Mayo

Wonderful to see Benoit Badiashile back after many months out and re-ignite his partnership with Axel Disasi from Monaco. Reece James also makes his first start since August.

Chelsea have more than enough to beat Blackburn Rovers. A win is a must today amid poor league form. A very difficult run is coming up starting with matches against Tottenham and Manchester City.

Leo Castledine makes Chelsea's bench for the first time. He's a technically gifted, versatile attacker. His dad played for Wimbledon and his mum used to present Homes Under the Hammer.

Five issues for Mauricio Pochettino to solve

19:29 , Marc Mayo

Ahead of kick-off, why not check out Nizaar's five-point plan for Chelsea to revive their season.

Goals, injuries, defending... just the minor stuff.

Read the full story!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

When is the quarter-final draw?

19:25 , Marc Mayo

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup takes place tonight, Wednesday November 1, 2023.

Proceedings should start at around 10:15pm GMT, after the conclusion of Manchester United vs Newcastle at Old Trafford.

The winner of Chelsea vs Blackburn will be ball number five.

(PA)

Team news reaction

19:19 , Marc Mayo

Nizaar Kinsella is in position to talk you through tonight's team news.

"Pochettino has gone strong"@NizaarKinsella looks ahead to Chelsea vs Blackburn after the teams are revealed at Stamford Bridge 📽️



Chelsea vs Blackburn | Countdown to kick-off

19:15 , Marc Mayo

Time to warm up in west London! Kick-off is half an hour away.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Get to know Leo Castledine

19:12

Chelsea have named 18-year-old midfielder Leo Castledine on the bench tonight.

The Kingston-born academy player has joined the first-team in training over recent weeks and has clearly impressed Mauricio Pochettino.

Castledine spent a large part of his youth career at AFC Wimbledon with this his second stint at Chelsea. He has six assists and two goals for the Under-21s this campaign and is capped at three levels for England's youth team.

Plus, his mum, Lucy Alexander, used to present Homes Under The Hammer!

No debut for Djordje Petrovic (yet)

19:10 , Marc Mayo

We were expecting to see Djordje Petrovic make his Chelsea debut tonight, but he's on the bench.

Ahead of the game, Nizaar caught up with former Blackburn and USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel to discuss his compatriot's move to the Premier League.

“I wasn’t surprised he joined Chelsea at all,” Friedel told Standard Sport. “I told a couple of other Premier League clubs they should come in for him.

“He has been by far and away the best-performing goalkeeper in the MLS for the last few seasons. His positioning is good, his reflexes are good, his balance is good, his quickness is good."

Read the full story!

All eyes on Nicolas Jackson

19:04 , Marc Mayo

After calling out a fan's criticism of his young star on the weekend, Mauricio Pochettino still believes in Nicolas Jackson despite admitting that the Chelsea striker is feeling "fragile" and needs support.

The 21-year-old struggled during the 2-0 home defeat by Brentford and has just three goals in his first 11 matches for the club.

Asked why he felt the need to respond to the fan, with far worse comments made inside football stadiums, Pochettino said: "Of course it is not the worst thing that has happened in football but we need to see also because we are very sensitive and in this situation where a player is suffering.

"For different reasons he is suffering, he has suffered an injury. After this it is difficult to train and then to score goals.

"Nico needs support. I understand the fans, they are entitled to say what they want but it was a really quiet moment and it was out of context."

Read the full story!

(PA)

Six changes from Blackburn

18:58 , Marc Mayo

Sam Szmodics is rested for the away team with Arnor Sigurdsson another key player taken out of the line-up for this one.

Former Tottenham youngster Dilan Markanday is tasked with being the chief creative force in attack.

🔢 Team news!



6⃣ changes from Saturday.

©️ Lewis Travis returns after injury to captain the side.

✅ Jake Garrett, Harry Leonard, Dilan Markanday, Andrew Moran and Adam Wharton all start.

Strong team named by Chelsea

18:52 , Marc Mayo

Mauricio Pochettino has gone big on tonight's cup tie.

Even a debut for goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has been binned, in favour of first-choice Robert Sanchez keeping the gloves.

Enzo Fernandez and Reece James return to the XI along with Benoit Badiashile.

Four changes in total with Lesley Ugochukwu also getting the nod in midfield.

The away team tonight

18:49 , Marc Mayo

Blackburn XI: Wahlstedt; Brittain, Carter, Hill, Pickering; A. Wharton, Travis, Garrett; Markanday, Moran, Leonard

Subs: Hilton, S. Wharton, Gamble, Batty, Rankin-Costello, Tronstad, Sigurdsson, Dolan, Ennis

Chelsea's team is out!

18:46 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Badiashile, Disasi, Cucurella; Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Fernandez; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Subs: Petrovic, Colwill, Gusto, Maatsen, Caicedo, Madueke, Matos, Castledine, Washington

Team news up next!

18:43 , Marc Mayo

We're expecting a near full-strength Chelsea team in tonight's match!

Rallying cry from Chelsea boss

18:40 , Marc Mayo

Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea need to enter survival mode to turn their results around as they gear up for a daunting run that could define their season.

“For sure this is a tough moment,” said Pochettino. “But we are not giving up. You have to resist things that go against you and try to survive.

“You have to be quiet and be strong… and not lose your balance, because it is easy to blame or say something that is going to affect other people and lead to division in the club.

“The important thing is to trust the ideas, the judgment and analysis of why certain things have not happened. To help the organisation to be better and to improve and not to make the same mistakes again. The most important thing is to learn from the mistakes.”

Read the full story!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea fans forced to change Israel banner

18:36 , Marc Mayo

Chelsea will have a new banner for their Israeli supporters’ club in place for this evening’s Carabao Cup match against Blackburn.

The fans’ club was told it could no longer display the Star of David inside Stamford Bridge and its original banner, which had been up for eight years, was removed.

That happened after the Premier League issued clubs with guidance not to allow Israel and Palestine flags into grounds amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Chelsea said they had followed Premier League guidance. But the Premier League insist that any decision was left to Chelsea.

The Chelsea Israeli supporters’ club branded the move “anti-Semitic”.

Read the full story!

Blackburn check in

18:30 , Marc Mayo

The Rovers squad are at Stamford Bridge ahead of their line-up being named.

Teen star spotted at Stamford Bridge

18:25 , Marc Mayo

Attacking midfielder Leo Castledine, 18, is with the first-team tonight.

Mauricio Pochettino previews Chelsea team news

18:20 , Marc Mayo

Mauricio Pochettino will give Reece James his first start since August against Blackburn tonight in a bid to play his "best team."

The club captain will make his welcome return in the Carabao Cup match, as the Blues look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat at home to Brentford on Saturday.

"I can confirm he is going to start," the Chelsea boss said of James.

"The captain is ready. It’s good for the team, it’s good for him to start from the beginning. We can see after, checking always how he is performing."

Read the full story!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea vs Blackburn | Countdown to kick-off

18:14 , Marc Mayo

We have exactly 90 minutes until this fourth-round tie gets underway.

Team news should come anytime from now over the next half hour really, an early release for a cup game would not be a surprise.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Big night in the Carabao Cup

18:08 , Marc Mayo

They've really piled in all on tonight, haven't they?!

Throwback: Rovers down Blues in 1998

17:55 , Marc Mayo

These two teams finished fourth and sixth in the top flight that year... how times change!

🎯 𝕭𝖔𝖓𝖚𝖘 𝕲𝖔𝖆𝖑 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕯𝖆𝖞



Head-to-head record

17:48 , Marc Mayo

This may be these teams' first meeting in 11 years but Rovers have not avoided defeat at Stamford Bridge since 2007 with their last win at this ground coming courtesy of late David Dunn and Dwight Yorke goals four years earlier.

Chelsea wins: 49

Blackburn wins: 36

Draws: 27

Chelsea vs Blackburn prediction

17:43

The Blues, even with rotation in mind, surely have enough to get past Blackburn, with all due respect.

Chelsea to win 3-1.

How we see the Rovers lining up

17:35

Predicted Blackburn XI: Wahlstedt; Brittain, Carter, S. Wharton, Pickering; A. Wharton, Travis, Garrett; Markanday, Moran, Leonard

Early Blackburn team news

17:28

Dominic Hyam missed the loss against Swansea with an injury and is ruled out again.

Hayden Carter could play in defence with a Championship ban ruling him out on the upcoming weekend while Adam Wharton and Harry Leonard should play on their return from injury.

Our Chelsea line-up prediction

17:23 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Chelsea XI: Petrovic; James, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella; Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Fernandez; Sterling, Jackson, Madueke

Early Chelsea team news

17:17

Mauricio Pochettino could make changes for the game, albeit cannot risk merely playing the kids.

Benoit Badiashile may feature after appearing on the bench against Brentford, while Ian Maatsen could start at left-back.

Lesley Ugochukwu is an option to start in central midfield alongside Conor Gallagher.

Reece James appeared on Saturday and he is set to feature in the line-up alongside Enzo Fernandez.

Why this Carabao Cup game is not live on TV

17:11 , Marc Mayo

Fans in the UK will be unable to watch Chelsea vs Blackburn live on TV.

Sky Sports hold the rights to Carabao Cup games but only two per round can be broadcast.

This match simply wasn't selected ahead of West Ham vs Arsenal and Manchester United vs Newcastle.

Official channels will have highlights on social media and YouTube shortly after the game, with a longer show on ITV4 at 11.30pm tonight.

Chelsea vs Blackburn LIVE!

17:03 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's coverage of Chelsea vs Blackburn in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Mauricio Pochettino is in desperate need of some good vibes and a run in the cup is certainly one way to bring them about, although defeat in this banana skin of a tie will plunge the Blues further into crisis mode.

Kick-off comes at 7.45pm GMT tonight with our reporter Nizaar Kinsella at Stamford Bridge for expert analysis and plenty more.

Stay tuned for all the build-up, match action and reaction on the live blog!