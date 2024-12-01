Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Aston Villa LIVE!

Chelsea will hope to make it three wins in a week when they host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge this afternoon in the Premier League. The Blues’ impressive start to life under Enzo Maresca has continued following the recent international break, with a dominant away win at struggling Leicester followed by 10 more changes in the Conference League as they battled to victory over Heidenheim in Germany on Thursday night.

Maresca will restore his big hitters in west London today as they look to take advantage of an out-of-sorts Villa team who are winless in seven now after a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace was followed by a Champions League stalemate against Juventus in which they were controversially denied a last-gasp victory. It is their longest such run under Unai Emery, leaving them ninth in a congested table - four places and three points below Chelsea.

However, the Bridge has been a happy hunting ground for Villa in recent seasons as they look for their third consecutive league win on this ground for the first time since the 1930s. The hosts should get Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto back, while Amadou Onana faces a late fitness test for Villa. Follow Chelsea vs Aston Villa live below!

Chelsea vs Aston Villa latest news

Kick-off: 1.30pm GMT | Stamford Bridge

Chelsea team news: Gusto and Neto should return

Aston Villa team news: Onana faces late fitness test

Score prediction

Aston Villa team

12:22 , George Flood

Starting XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, Philogene, Rogers, McGinn, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Mings, Maatsen, Barkley, Buendia, Bogarde, Bailey, Duran

Chelsea team

12:18 , George Flood

Starting XI: Sanchez, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Lavia, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson

Subs: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Veiga, Gusto, Madueke, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku

Lineups on the way

12:11 , George Flood

A cold and very gloomy December afternoon in west London, where the floodlights have already been needed before midday.

Official team news on the way from Stamford Bridge very shortly!

Stay tuned...

Chelsea's Conference League stars continue to state their case

12:05 , George Flood

Enzo Maresca’s policy with fielding different teams in the Premier League and Conference League is now firmly established this season, but you do wonder how long it will take for some of those impressive performances in Europe to have an impact on his top-flight selection.

Particularly in goal, with Filip Jorgensen making some fine saves in Germany on Thursday to put more pressure on divisive No1 Robert Sanchez.

Jadon Sancho also impressed against Heidenheim, while Christopher Nkunku’s 11th goal in 19 matches this term means he remains Chelsea’s top scorer across all competitions despite making just a single Premier League start so far.

Mykhailo Mudryk was also impressive on Thursday, while Maresca singled out the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Cesare Casadei for praise, despite the latter’s late sending off for two bookable offences.

Emery urges caution over fit-again Kamara's minutes

11:48

Aston Villa’s own midfield dilemma may be mitigated by the absence of Amadou Onana if he misses out again with that foot issue, with Jacob Ramsey also still out.

But Boubacar Kamara’s return from a hamstring injury is a welcome development for Unai Emery, with the Frenchman having started alongside Youri Tielemans against Juventus after Ross Barkley got the nod at Selhurst Park last weekend.

"Kamara is getting better,” Emery said this week.

“He had a small injury. He was not available one match before.

“He was feeling comfortable and I decided to replace him the last 20 minutes [against Juventus] because he needs minutes, but as well to be careful with the minutes he is playing.”

Maresca addresses Chelsea midfield conundrum after Fernandez recall

11:38 , George Flood

Both Enzo Maresca and Unai Emery could be facing selection headaches in midfield this afternoon.

Enzo Fernandez has endured a frustrating season at Chelsea so far, though enjoyed a starring role at Leicester last weekend.

It will be interesting to see today if the Argentine keeps his place or Maresca opts to revert back to his favoured midfield pivot of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

"Enzo is doing well since we started," said Maresca this week.

"For some games, I take different decisions - it doesn't mean they are out.

“If they think on the bench they are doing bad, it is not like this.

"The game plan requires different kinds of players and that's the reason why sometimes we go for Moises and Romeo.

“We can go in future with Romeo and Enzo or Romeo, Enzo and Moises. It depends on the game."

Maresca insists resurgent Chelsea are not title contenders

11:27 , George Flood

Chelsea have been leapfrogged by both Arsenal and Brighton in recent days to drop down to fifth in the Premier League table, though they would go straight back up to third with another victory this afternoon and behind the ruthless Gunners only on goal difference.

A seventh win from 13 league matches in this impressive start to the new era would take them just six points off top spot before early leaders Liverpool host crisis-stricken Manchester City - currently fourth - at Anfield later on.

Despite that, Enzo Maresca insisted once again this week that his Chelsea side were not title challengers.

"No," he said. "I said many times I didn't like the pressure. I didn't like to say yes we are there, but we are not there.

"Arsenal are ahead of us, City is ahead of us, Liverpool showing they are ahead of us. The important thing is we improve game after game and then we will see.

"For me, it is not about points or the table, it is about the process and the programme. Five years together (Arsenal), nine together (City).

“Liverpool is different but they didn't make too many changes from before.

“It's not about the points difference on the table, it is about the time together."

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction

11:18 , George Flood

While Villa should take confidence from their recent league results at Stamford Bridge, these are the games Chelsea have to win to prove their top-four credentials.

Chelsea to win, 3-1.

Early Aston Villa team news: No Ramsey as Onana faces fitness test

11:16

Aston Villa were set to assess £50million midfielder Amadou Onana ahead of today’s trip to Stamford Bridge after he suffered a foot injury while away on international duty with Belgium recently and missed the draws with Crystal Palace and Juventus.

Ezri Konsa was back on the bench this week after a hip issue sustained with England and could start this afternoon, while Boubacar Kamara is fit again after a hamstring problem.

However, Villa will definitely remain without Jacob Ramsey, who is yet to recover from his own hamstring complaint suffered in the 2-0 defeat at Liverpool last month.

Early Chelsea team news: Gusto and Neto should return

11:10 , George Flood

Chelsea should be boosted this afternoon by the respective returns to fitness of Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto.

Full-back Gusto missed the win over Leicester through illness, while Neto - who scored that cracking equaliser against Arsenal before the international break - picked up a knock playing for Portugal in the Nations League.

Neither player was involved against Heidenheim in the Conference League on Thursday, but Enzo Maresca expressed confidence ahead of that game that both would be fine to feature against Villa.

Chelsea need Gusto back with no current timeline for captain Reece James’ return from his latest hamstring injury, which reports suggest could keep him out for the rest of December.

Young midfielder Omari Kellyman has been Chelsea’s only other recent injury concern, while all their big hitters - led by Cole Palmer - should return this afternoon after their usual Conference League rest.

Maresca’s biggest selection decision would appear to come in midfield, where Enzo Fernandez provided a goal and an assist against Leicester last weekend but could still lose his starting berth to the fit-again Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa live

11:01 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Chelsea vs Aston Villa in the Premier League.

After returning from the latest international break with victories over Leicester and Heidenheim, the Blues are looking to make it three in a row today to potentially move as high as third against a struggling Villa team who are now winless in their last seven after frustrating draws with both Crystal Palace and Juventus.

However, Villa have won on their last two top-flight trips to Stamford Bridge without conceding, so will have no fears about what’s in store this afternoon despite their patchy form so far this season.

Kick-off today is at 1:30pm GMT, so keep it right here for all your match build-up, latest team news and live updates, including expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at Stamford Bridge.