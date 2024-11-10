Chelsea vs Arsenal: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Chelsea and Arsenal meet at Stamford Bridge in the final Premier League game before the international break.

The Blues are bidding for their first statement result under Enzo Maresca and know they could go third with a win.

Arsenal desperately need to get their title bid back on track after three games without a victory. Defeat would leave the Gunners 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off time on Sunday 10 November 2024.

Stamford Bridge in London will host.

Where to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Chelsea vs Arsenal team news

Chelsea hope Cole Palmer will return after his recent injury. Maresca is expected to make wholesale changes to Thursday’s team anyway, with all of Moises Caicedo, Nicolas Jackson, Reece James, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia likely to return.

Martin Odegaard is pushing to start for Arsenal. Declan Rice and Kai Havertz are doubts, while Raheem Sterling cannot play against his parent club.

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction

Chelsea have impressed against Manchester City and Liverpool, while they really should have beaten Manchester United. While the Gunners aren’t to be discounted, they have been poor of late.

Draw, 1-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Chelsea wins: 66

Draws: 59

Arsenal wins: 84

Chelsea vs Arsenal latest odds

Chelsea to win: 2/1

Draw: 12/5

Arsenal to win: 7/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.