Chelsea vs Arsenal LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Chelsea host Arsenal in a highly-anticipated London derby this afternoon, in the final Premier League match before the international break. The rivals sit level on points heading into the clash at Stamford Bridge, with the chance there for either of them to make a major statement.

The Blues have quickly settled into life under Enzo Maresca, with signs of some much-needed stability in west London. They came into this match having thrashed FC Noah 8-0 in midweek, even if little can be read into a match against the Armenian minnows. The big news for Chelsea will come ahead of kick-off, with doubts remaining over Cole Palmer’s fitness.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to prevent their season derailing, having not won any of their past three Premier League matches. Having already lost to Newcastle and Inter Milan this week, Mikel Arteta’s side cannot afford another poor away day. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia and Simon Collings at the ground!

Chelsea vs Arsenal latest news

Kick-off: 4:30pm GMT | Stamford Bridge

How to watch: Sky Sports

Chelsea team news

Arsenal team news

Standard Sport prediction

14:20 , Matt Verri

Arsenal have a decision to make with Martin Odegaard this afternoon.

The Gunners captain made his comeback off the bench against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday and took part in full training on Saturday, as Mikel Arteta weighed up whether to bring him back into his starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

Declan Rice is a doubt after suffering a broken toe in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle.

Kai Havertz and Mikel Merino are also doubts.

Havertz suffered a blow to head against Inter and needed stitches. Merino was taken off at half-time, with Arteta explaining he had not been feeling well in the build-up to the game.

Arsenal will definitely be without Raheem Sterling on Sunday as he is on loan from Chelsea and therefore unable to play against them.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-4-2): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Saka, Partey, Rice, Martinelli; Havertz, Jesus

Chelsea team news

14:12 , Matt Verri

Chelsea hope Cole Palmer will be fit to face Arsenal.

Palmer was left with stud marks on his left knee following a wild late lunge from Lisandro Martinez at Manchester United last weekend.

He was unable to train in the week but Enzo Maresca hopes he will be fit, in what would be a major boost for Chelsea.

Jadon Sancho has not played since mid-October because of illness but he could be available.

Speaking on Wednesday, said Maresca: “He [Sancho] is recovering from [illness]. He had a knock in the session. We will see if he is available [against Arsenal] or after the international break.”

Maresca made 11 changes against Noah and will bring back his big guns for what is a huge game.

Predicted Chelsea XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James; Lavia, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal

14:05 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia and Simon Collings at the ground.

Good afternoon!

13:59 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Chelsea vs Arsenal!

It’s a huge game in the Premier League, and the final one before the international break.

Arsenal need to get their season back on track, while Chelsea have the chance to show they are firmly in the top-four race this season at the very least.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm GMT at Stamford Bridge!