Chelsea v Nottingham Forest LIVE: Team news and line-ups as in-form Cole Palmer resumes goal hunt

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest today as the Blues look to continue their impressive start to the season under Enzo Maresca in the Premier League.

Cole Palmer’s four-goal haul inspired a dominant victory over Brighton last time out, and they return to the scene of that performance at Stamford Bridge knowing that another win would keep them fourth in the table and in close contact with Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal above them.

But they face a side in Forest who have started the season well too, despite last week’s stumble at Fulham. Nuno Espirito Santo’s team have the second-best defensive record in the league with only five conceded so far, and already have a big scalp on in their results after beating Liverpool. Another victory here would propel Forest into the top six.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

Chelsea host Forest at Stamford Bridge in 2pm kick-off | Match not on UK TV

Fourth-placed Blues chasing leading trio while Forest can climb into top six

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo (C); Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Forest: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Moreno; Yates (C), Anderson, Ward-Prowse, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Cole Palmer: ‘Forest are a different challenge'

13:35 , Lawrence Ostlere

“Forest are a completely different team [compared to Brighton],” Palmer tells PLTV. “These like to sit back so we will have to try and break them down. They’re a good team, they’ve only lost one game so it will be hard. They’ve got quality up front and they’re well organised.

“I’ve watched the goals this week a few times, but it’s at the back of my mind now. It’s all about Forest. We’ve got confidence and we just have to try to keep winning.”

Maresca: Chelsea can flourish now transfer noise has quietened down

13:26 , Lawrence Ostlere

The manager said the team’s identity was clear after winning five consecutive games in all competitions with different starting lineups.

“For the first two months, there was a lot of noise around the club. Hopefully, we can continue with the way we are now,” Maresca said.

“I was not here last year. The only thing I can say is since we started, I like to be focused and in control. The only part I can control is the football side.

“All the noises around the club are something I cannot control, I don’t care about it. I’m already thinking about how we can prepare for the game.”

Chelsea not ready to compete for title, says Maresca

13:15 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea are improving but the London side are not yet ready to compete with top Premier League clubs like Manchester City and Arsenal, manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

Chelsea, who finished sixth last season to miss out on the Champions League and 12th in 2022-23, are fourth in the table with 13 points from six games.

Maresca replaced Mauricio Pochettino in June and was tasked with returning Chelsea to the Champions League which they last won in 2021.

“I don’t think we can compete with City and Arsenal. City have worked with the same manager for (nearly) nine years, Arsenal for five years,” Maresca said ahead of Sunday’s game against Nottingham Forest.

“If you want to compete, you need that time. It’s a huge difference. I am convinced we cannot compete. The target is to improve and to get close slowly. We are not at this moment ready for that.

“You can continue to improve but at the end, the more time you are together, the better it is.”

13:06 , Lawrence Ostlere

Fans are descending on Stamford Bridge, less than an hour before kick-off:

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest – team news

12:59 , Lawrence Ostlere

As expected, Maresca keeps the same XI who thrashed Brighton at Stamford Bridge last weekend, with Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku all on the bench.

Morgan Gibbs-White returns for Forest after a one-match suspension.

Nottingham Forest line-up

12:52 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Moreno; Yates (C), Anderson, Ward-Prowse, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Williams, Awoniyi, Dominguez, Jota, Elanga, Sosa, Boly.

Chelsea line-up

12:48 , Lawrence Ostlere

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo (C); Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Tosin, Veiga, Lavia, Neto, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku.

Why is the game not being shown live in the UK?

12:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

This Premier League match will not be shown on TV in the UK as it hasn’t been selected to broadcast despite being played at 2pm on a Sunday. The fixture was originally scheduled as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday and, even though the date has changed, it still can’t be shown live.

Highlights can be found on Sky Sports’ social media pages following the game and The Independent will have a live blog covering the live action.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest – team news

12:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Enzo Maresca will likely revert to his first choice starting XI hvaing made a whole heap of changes for the Blues’ Europa Conference League fixture last Thursday. Wesley Fofana and Cole Palmer are expected to return with Robert Sanchez restored in goal.

Reece James and youngster Omari Kellyman are the only two players unavailable so there are no new injury concerns and after resting the main players in midweek Chelsea should have a fresh set of legs for Sunday.

For Nottingham Forest, Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare are still long-term absentees and won’t be available. Morgan Gibbs-White will return to the squad despite fears that he may have to miss two games due to his red card against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Willy Boly was an unused sub after recovering from a calf problem and could come into the starting XI.

12:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea face Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge this afternoon is a Premier League clash that could see Enzo Maresca’s side shoot up the table.

The Blues started the weekend fourth in the table after five consecutive wins across all competitions. They have beaten Bournemouth, West Ham and Brighton in their last three league games scoring eight goals and looking like a team confident in the final third.

Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, have stumbled slightly since an impressive win over Liverpool at Anfield. They were held to a 2-2 draw with Brighton before Raul Jimenez gave Fulham a 1-0 win over them with a second half penalty last time out.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has made his team difficult to score against with Forest particularly effective away from home this year menaing they could cause a few problems for Chelsea.

