Chelsea v Arsenal LIVE: Latest score as VAR rules out Kai Havertz goal in Premier League derby

Chelsea’s Malo Gusto heads just over at the far post (John Walton/PA Wire)

Chelsea host Arsenal at Stamford Bridge today in the Premier League, with both sides on 18 points after 10 games and looking to climb the table after Manchester City slipped up against Brighton yesterday.

Chelsea laboured to a disappointing draw away at Manchester United last weekend and missed the chance to go third in the table, though they could yet jump that high should they triumph here. Meanwhile Arsenal enter the weekend after back-to-back defeats, the latest to Inter Milan in the Champions League, and find themselves 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners will want to remind neutrals of their title credentials, and a game against an old enemy at Stamford Bridge is the perfect chance to do so, while Enzo Maresca’s side will want to build on their early promise with a statement result.

Follow all the Premier League updates with our live blog below.

Chelsea v Arsenal LIVE

Chelsea face Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in Premier League | 4.30pm GMT on Sky Sports

Both teams have 18 points and lie 10 adrift of leaders Liverpool

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo (c), Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice; Saka, Odegaard (c), Martinelli; Havertz.

Chelsea FC 0 - 0 Arsenal FC

Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

17:23 , Lawrence Ostlere

That was good fun on the whole, with plenty of bite that you’d hope and expect from a London derby, including four bookings.

Malo Gusto missed a huge chance for Chelsea with a close-range header, and Gabriel Martinelli should have scored with his left foot at the other end. Kai Havertz did score, after a clever Declan Rice free-kick, but it was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Cole Palmer and Martin Odegaard have been largely quiet, well marshalled by their opposition.

Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

17:21 , Lawrence Ostlere

Chelsea finish the half on the front foot as Palmer sets away Neto down the left side. The Portuguese winger slips the ball back to Palmer arriving in the box, but his touch is just off and it runs away from his toes and into the gloves of David Raya.

And that’s the break.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

17:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

45+2 min: Chelsea will finish the half with another free-kick in a dangerous position after a flying Jackson is knocked over by Odegaard. It was a bit of a soft fall by the striker but Chelsea will take it.

Palmer again stands over this one... and again, he hits the wall.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

17:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

45 min: Michael Oliver books Noni Madueke for stopping Arsenal from taking a free-kick deep in their own half. As yellow cards go, that’s about as pointless as it gets.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

17:16 , Lawrence Ostlere

44 min: Gabriel misses a routine header on the edge of his own box under pressure from Jackson, who fights for the ball and eventually draws a foul from the Brazilian defender. Out of nothing, Chelsea have a free-kick in a great position for Palmer, on the right side about 25 yards out...

It’s struck straight at the wall.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

17:14 , Lawrence Ostlere

42 min: Cucurella snuffs out Saka on the right wing, and Gusto does the same to Martinelli on the opposite side a moment later, sliding to block his low cross.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

17:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

39 min: Cole Palmer sends a long-range free-kick over the bar and it’s perhaps a sign of his frustration that he’s even tried it. Chelsea’s No 20 has barely touched the ball over the past 15 minutes.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

17:11 , Lawrence Ostlere

37 min: Ben White is booked for a clash with Pedro Neto which, replays suggest, was minimal. Neto threw himself to the floor. A good duel brewing there and now both players are on a yellow card.

NO GOAL! Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

17:05 , Lawrence Ostlere

33 min: Offside! Arsenal thought they’d scored a very clever goal as Declan Rice slipped the ball into Kai Havertz while Chelsea were setting up to defend a free-kick.

Havertz celebrates as Chelsea fume over the allowance of the quick free-kick, but it’s a moot point when VAR intervenes to rule Havertz just offside.

Pedro Neto is meanwhile booked for his protestations.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

17:01 , Lawrence Ostlere

30 min: This has been an entertaining first half hour, played out in a feisty atmosphere. Both teams have been positive with the ball and looked to create good openings, and on another day we might have seen a couple of goals already. Chelsea started brightest but Arsenal have settled into the game nicely.

Romeo Lavia clatters through Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

17:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

27 min: The biggest chance of the match so far falls to Martinelli in the box, in space, but his left-footed shot is too close to Sanchez and the goalkeeper sticks out a paw to push it clear.

Gusto, meanwhile, has dusted himself down and is OK to continue.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

16:56 , Lawrence Ostlere

24 min: Wow, what a piece of skill this is by Pedro Neto. I think I counted six dummied crosses, checking one way and then the other to leave Ben White in a bit of a tangle, before eventually lifting a perfect ball to the far post. Malo Gusto arrives to surely head home, but somehow misses the target from a couple of yards!

What’s more, he looks to have hurt himself in a collision with Martinelli.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

16:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

22 min: Chelsea deal with it comfortably as Sanchez comes out to punch clear.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

16:53 , Lawrence Ostlere

21 min: The first booking of the game is for Levi Colwill, who chops through the back of Bukayo Saka. Both Colwill and the Chelsea fans can’t believe it, but that was a terrible tackle and the right call. Arsenal have a free-kick on the right side which Rice can deliver...

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

16:51 , Lawrence Ostlere

19 min: First piece of brilliance from Cole Palmer, who takes a beautiful touch to spin behind Thomas Partey and suddenly Chelsea are off on the counter. Palmer’s only mistake is that he should pass through the centre for the unmarked Jackson, but instead he goes left for Neto. Neto digs out a cross which Madueke heads wide.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

16:49 , Lawrence Ostlere

16 min: Odegaard and Caicedo crash into one another, and the Arsenal captain comes off worse than the Chelsea captain. Michael Oliver awards a free-kick to the Gunners and Stamford Bridge erupts with fury. The home support felt that was 50-50, but I think it was just a little too forceful from the Chelsea man.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

16:46 , Lawrence Ostlere

13 min: Really smart move by Arsenal down the right side. Odegaard feeds Partey surging into the Chelsea half, who plays to Saka, who slips in an overlapping White. White’s cross from near the byline is hung temptingly towards the far post, but Fofana gets around to clear before it could reach the arriving Martinelli.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

16:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

11 min: Colwill and Raya clash as the Chelsea defender attempts to impede the goalkeeper’s kick. Colwill claims injury, Raya claims foul, and the referee agrees – but no booking when it might have been.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

16:42 , Lawrence Ostlere

9 min: Arsenal’s first sustained attack leads to a corner. Rice whips it low towards the near post where White flicks it on, but Chelsea manage to scramble the ball clear from their six-yard box. Arsenal’s excellent set-pieces could be a key feature of this game.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

16:38 , Lawrence Ostlere

6 min: Sanchez pumps the ball to the right wing towards Madueke, and it’s headed clear for a throw-in by a back-tracking Timber. Arsenal are yet to settle with any possession, even briefly.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

16:36 , Lawrence Ostlere

4 min: The corner doesn’t lead to anything and Arsenal attempt to counter, but Gusto’s pace cuts off the break, and Chelsea come forwards again. They are the controlling team in these early stages, in what is a lively atmosphere.

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

16:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

2 min: Palmer flings the ball out to the right wing for his good mate Madueke, who feeds the overlapping Gusto. The right-back’s delivery isn’t great, though, and Arsenal clear their lines.

A moment later, Palmer lets fly from 25 yards in the first effort of the match and it’s a good strike, typically well struck, and needs tipping over the bar by David Raya. Corner.

Kick-off! Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

16:32 , Lawrence Ostlere

Kai Havertz gets the game underway. Chelsea are in blue shirts and shorts with white socks; Arsenal are in red shirts and socks with white shorts, just the way we like it.

Chelsea v Arsenal

16:28 , Lawrence Ostlere

Before kick-off, a moment of remembrance at Stamford Bridge as The Last Post is played.

Chelsea rememberance commemorations at Stamford Bridge (Reuters)

Chelsea v Arsenal

16:25 , Lawrence Ostlere

Here we go then. The players are out on the pitch as kick-off is moments away...

Pre-match thoughts from Enzo Maresca

16:20 , Mike Jones

The Chelsea boss said: “In this moment, the feeling from us is that we can compete, and we can win against any team. We have the right feeling that we are going in the right direction. Hopefully on Sunday, we can give our fans a good day.

“I also like to get pressure from these kinds of games. For sure, [Arsenal] are the closest ones with City. Both, I consider them better than the rest. But we’re going to try to make life difficult for them. Set pieces, they are very good. I watched the Champions League game against Inter Milan, and every corner was smelling of a goal.”

Palmer on fire

16:15 , Mike Jones

Cole Palmer has been involved in a joint-high 12 Premier League goals this season, scoring seven and setting up five.

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Arteta unbeatean against Chelsea

16:10 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta is unbeaten in all five Premier League away matches as Arsenal manager versus Chelsea with three wins and two draws.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have lost just one of their last 26 Premier League games on the weekend after a European fixture (W19, D6).

Arsenal enjoy London derbies

16:05 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta’s side have won all six Premier League London derbies in 2024 by an aggregate score of 22-3. They’ve scored five or more goals in three of those games.

Goals at both ends

16:00 , Mike Jones

Chelsea could concede in seven consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since 2016 but the Blues have scored seven goals from set pieces (including a penalty), the highest tally in the top flight.

(Action Images via Reuters)

An unwanted record

15:55 , Mike Jones

Arsenal could lose three in a row on the road without scoring for the first time since August 1994.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal need to fix their defence

15:50 , Mike Jones

Despite having the best defence in the Premier League last season, Arsenal have conceded the opening goal in four of their last six league games and dropped points in five of their last eight.

Can they rediscover their back line stability?

Chelsea versus the big six

15:45 , Mike Jones

Chelsea’s only three defeats in their last 25 Premier League games have come against Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Their tally of 18 points is six more than they had after 10 Premier League matches last season under Mauricio Pochettino.

Injuries are taking their toll but Arsenal’s issues run far deeper – and Edu’s exit comes at the worst time

15:40 , Mike Jones

There’s an example some modern coaches use to show a team that has run out of ideas: it is when they start swinging in crosses, repeatedly, to no effect. Arsenal tried that 46 times against Inter on Wednesday. It isn’t quite the 81 that David Moyes’ Manchester United attempted in the case study example against Fulham in February 2014, but it’s clearly a problem.

Three defeats in six isn’t even the team’s worst run in the last year, but the issue is that it feels like there is something deeper going on. The jubilant excitement about Mikel Arteta’s time, stretching back to the summer of 2022, has abruptly transformed into anxiety, manifesting in an impotent frustration on the pitch. It just isn’t happening for Arsenal right now. It’s all so forced. Headlines about issues the surprise departure of sporting director Edu then become even more consequential, fostering a sense everything is going wrong.

Injuries are taking their toll – but Arsenal’s issues run far deeper

Arsenal’s slow start

15:35 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have 18 points after 10 matches, compared to 27 points in 2022/23 and 24 in 2023/24 when they were in contention to challenge for the title.

That is the same amount of points as Chelsea with the winner of today’s game jumping into the top four in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s good form

15:30 , Mike Jones

Chelsea have lost just once in nine Premier League matches since their defeat on the opening weekend. They have won five and drawn three of the games during that run.

Arteta on Maresca

15:25 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta says he is ‘really impressed’ with the job Enzo Maresca has done at Chelsea this season.

He spoke about his opposite number and said: “I’m really impressed about what [Enzo Maresca’s] done, but what they’ve done over a year because with Mauricio [Pocchetino] the last six months were extraordinary.

“You could see the squad, the quality they have, the amount of players they have and then Enzo has given his touch and you can see clearly what he wants to do. I think he’s been really brave from day one to consistently follow what he wanted to do.”

Chelsea v Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

15:24 , Lawrence Ostlere

So Chelsea’s team is about as strong as it can be, with Cole Palmer passed fit after a knock last week. Jadon Sancho has failed to make the bench but wouldn’t have started anyway.

Mike Arteta is boosted by the availability of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, after recent foot and head injuries respectively. Martin Odegaard came off the bench against Inter Milan in midweek, and comes in to the first XI here for his first start since August.

Martin Odegaard starts for Arsenal at Stamford Bridge (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea v Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

15:17 , Lawrence Ostlere

Cole Palmer and Kai Havertz both start!

Chelsea: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo (c), Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, James, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Veiga, Fernandez, Joao Felix, Mudryk, Nkunku.

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice; Saka, Odegaard (c), Martinelli; Havertz.

Subs: Neto, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Trossard, Jesus.

Chelsea v Arsenal – team news

15:10 , Lawrence Ostlere

Confirmed line-ups are moments away...

‘Not winning affects the mood’

15:10 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta was honest in his assessment of Arsenal’s downturn in form and says that not winning games is starting to affect the mood of his squad.

The Arsenal boss said: “When you don’t win it affects the mood and energy but the positive thing is that it is impossible that anyone in this room or outside wants to win more than I do, and these guys in the dressing room want to do.

“I had a meeting with them about it and I can sense it straight away.”

Arteta provides Arsenal injury updates

15:05 , Mike Jones

“Everyone in the squad is going to be fit and available to start the game,” Arteta said ahead of today’s clash with Chelsea. “Then it will be a decision whether it’s too early or the right moment to make that step again.

“We have to wait until tomorrow to see how [Havertz and Merino] react. Kai was a nasty cut and we had to take him off. Mikel, since the day before, wasn’t feeling great and we decided to sub him at half-time.”

Arteta on Rice’s fitness

15:00 , Mike Jones

“I have to be vague on that one because there is no clarity if he is going to be fit or not for the weekend,” Mikel Arteta said when asked whether Declan Rice would be fit enough to feature against Chelsea.

He added: “He hasn’t trained yet and it is not clear whether he is going to be available or not to play.”

(REUTERS)

Declan Rice injury latest as ‘vague’ update adds to Arsenal concerns

14:55 , Mike Jones

Declan Rice remains a major doubt for Arsenal ahead of the trip to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, with Mikel Arteta only able to offer a “vague” update on the midfielder’s foot injury.

Rice missed Arsenal’s defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday after sustaining the injury against Newcastle last weekend - with some reports suggesting the England international has a broken toe.

Declan Rice injury latest as ‘vague’ update adds to Arsenal concerns

Can Chelsea score against Arsenal?

14:50 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have scored the last seven goals in this fixture. This match could be a good one for the Gunners to turn around their declining form or it could be an indicator that Chelsea are now performing better than their rivals.

It will all depend on which team proves successful this afternoon.

Head to head

14:45 , Mike Jones

Chelsea’s only win in the last 10 meetings in all competitions was a 2-0 triumph in the Premier League at the Emirates in August 2021.

They’ve drawn two and lost seven during that run. The Blues have failed to win any of their last five home games against the Gunners with two draws and three defeats.

Cole Palmer injury update

14:40 , Mike Jones

Cole Palmer could play for Chelsea against Arsenal this weekend, Enzo Maresca has confirmed.

The England international was caught by a heavy challenge from Lisandro Martinez in the 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Sunday and missed training at the start of this week.

“He’s getting better,” said Blues boss Enzo Maresca. “(Just because) he can walk and have dinner it doesn’t mean he is completely fit but we still have two days to prepare the game.

“Hopefully we can have him for the session at least Saturday and then we’ll take a decision.”

Chelsea sweep past Armenian minnows Noah with merciless eight-goal display

14:35 , Mike Jones

Chelsea swept past Armenian side Noah as Enzo Maresca’s second string turned in a merciless attacking display to win 8-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The Europa Conference League had been a testing ground for the head coach to ply his enviable strength in depth and, having hit four in each of their first two matches, his stand-ins raised the bar to blow the visiting team away with six goals scored in the first half demonstrating a chasmic gulf in class.

Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Guiu celebrated first Chelsea goals since joining, Joao Felix grabbed the opportunity to impress with two more, while there were goals too for Axel Disasi and, most impressively, Mykhailo Mudryk whose curler from outside the box was the pick of them.

Chelsea sweep past Armenian minnows Noah with merciless eight-goal display

Chelsea vs Arsenal prediction

14:30 , Mike Jones

The hosts should be confident given Arsenal’s indifferent form of late. If they are brave in their own offensive efforts, they can win and send the Gunners into further turmoil.

Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal.

Chelsea vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

14:25 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we see the two teams lining up against each other this afternoon:

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James, Caicedo, Lavia, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Jorginho, Odegaard, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Arsenal early team news

14:20 , Mike Jones

Kai Havertz picked up a head wound in midweek but should be fit to play, assuming no concussion ramifications.

Declan Rice missed that defeat to Inter Milan with a foot injury so should be considered a doubt here - but Martin Odegaard made his return from injury off the bench and might well be rushed into starting action given concerns over Arsenal’s form and the fact Mikel Merino is another doubt.

Raheem Sterling cannot feature against his parent club.

Chelsea’s early team news

14:15 , Mike Jones

Cole Palmer remains a doubt but Enzo Maresca is hopeful he’ll be involved as the attacker makes progress after a knock. Jadon Sancho is also a slight doubt but doesn’t seem likely to start anyway.

When is the match?

14:05 , Mike Jones

Chelsea v Arsenal kicks off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 10 November.

(Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Chelsea vs Arsenal

14:00 , Mike Jones

Sunday’s big Premier League clash sees a London derby take place amid an unexpected reversal of sorts, as Chelsea host Arsenal one place above them in the table.

The Blues have been on an upward trajectory under new boss Enzo Maresca, finding some control and consistency in their game even if wins haven’t been coming as relentlessly as he’d like in the top flight. Even so, they are up to fourth following a win over Newcastle and a draw against Manchester United in their last two.

Arsenal, meanwhile, haven’t won in three and were beaten by both Bournemouth and Newcastle recently, seeing them drop down to fifth place - one behind their hosts this weekend and below them on goal difference.

Of more concern to Mikel Arteta and his pre-season ambitions will be that they’re now seven points off the pace from leaders Liverpool, so there’s work to be done for the Gunners to get back on track for a title fight.

Good afternoon!

09:54 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action as Chelsea host Arsenal in a crucial London derby.

The Blues hope to move into the top four and capitalise on their early season successes as they continue to shine under manager Enzo Maresca while Arsenal need to turn around a poor dip in form if they want to get themselves back into the title race.

The Gunners are currently 10 points behind league leaders Liverpool though they will be aware that another defeat for Manchester City, this time to Brighton, gives them a chance to close the gap on the reigning champions in second.

This should be a cracking affair and we’ll have all the team news, line-ups and updates throughout the afternoon so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 4.30pm.