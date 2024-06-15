Chelsea unsure on £40m transfer due to wage demands and attitude concerns

Chelsea are unsure whether to press ahead with a move for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran despite being given permission to discuss personal terms with the striker.

The Blues have targeted Duran as the striker they want to bring in following Benjamin Sesko’s decision to stay at RB Leipzig.

Chelsea have held previous interest in Duran and were considering a move for the 20-year-old in the January window, but that didn’t materialise.

Chelsea unsure on Duran move

The Telegraph reported on Friday that the Blues and Villa had broadly agreed on a deal worth up to £40m for Duran with Chelsea given permission to discuss personal terms, but added there were still a few hurdles to overcome.

However, The Guardian have subsequently reported Chelsea are unsure if they should press ahead with a move for the Colombia international.

The report adds that some people at Villa are believed to have raised questions about the striker’s attitude, with the Blues carrying out background checks on Duran.

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for Duran.

The Guardian add another potential stumbling block could be his wages, although Chelsea are believed to want to put Duran on a heavily incentivised contract should he sign for the club, and not offer him big wages straight away.

Duran joined Villa from MLS side Chicago Fire in January 2023, and has made 48 appearances to date scoring eight goals.

The 20-year-old started just three Premier League games under Unai Emery last season as Villa qualified for the Champions League and found the back of the net of five occasions.

Chelsea and Villa could be set to do a lot of business with each other this summer with the Midlands outfit also expressing an interest in Conor Gallagher and Ian Maatsen who has a £35m release clause.

Whilst Duran is clearly a talented player he lacks experience and at this point in time is just another player with potential which isn’t exactly what Chelsea need, and his arrival would put more pressure on Nicolas Jackson to get the goals the Blues need to get back into the Champions League.