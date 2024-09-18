Chelsea provide update on two recovering injured players who are key for Enzo Maresca

Chelsea have put out an injury update on their website this week on two key players for Enzo Maresca as they continue their recovery and fight to be fit for the next game at the weekend.

Maresca will be leading his players into the next match on Saturday against London rivals West Ham in the Premier League.

After beating Bournemouth with a late winner on Saturday just gone, The Blues will be hoping and looking to get another three points to keep that momentum going.

They got lucky against Bournemouth at the weekend, with the home side deserving much more than what they got in the end. So a better and more convincing performance will also be needed by Chelsea this weekend.

Waiting on injuries

Gusto has been training this week

To see what kind of squad Chelsea will have out and whether some key players will be back in it or not, we will have to wait and see.

Chelsea report that two key Maresca players, Malo Gusto and Romeo Lavia, continued their rehabilitation yesterday with another modified session as they continue their recovery from injury.

So it sounds like good news and you would hope that this suggests that both players might be able to be available come Saturday. Although, with both player suffering fairly regularly from injuries in their young careers already so far, you’d expect that Chelsea will be very careful bringing them both back in and only using them when they are fully fit and ready to go.