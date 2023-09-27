Chelsea target Victor Osimhen faces uncertain Napoli future after TikTok video controversy

Chelsea target Victor Osimhen faces an uncertain future at Napoli after his agent threatened to take legal action against the club over it mocking the striker on social media.

Napoli shared a video on their TikTok account showing Osimhen missing a penalty against Bologna. The post has since been deleted.

Another club video, which has also since been deleted, was circulated in which Osimhen was called a “coconut”.

Osimhen has since removed almost all Napoli images from his Instagram.

His agent Roberto Calenda wrote on Twitter: “We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.

“What happened today on Napoli's official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable.

”A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that he is recently suffering between media trials and fake news.”

Osimhen was also involved in a row with Napoli manager Rudi Garcia when he was taken off in the 86th minute of their 0-0 draw against Bologna on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international is a target for Chelsea, who are ready to enter the transfer market in January to solve their goalscoring problems.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis refused to sell Osimhen in the summer after he fired the club to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

He has two years left on his contract at Napoli but his future has now been thrown into doubt.