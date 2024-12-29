Chelsea target Randal Kolo Muani as race for striker heats up

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Chelsea FC are considering a move for Randal Kolo Muani (26) in the upcoming transfer window. The French outlet writes that the London club are likely to make contact with Paris Saint-Germain in the next few days as they target the out-of-favour striker.

Kolo Muani’s situation at PSG remains strained. The striker has been consistently called upon at an international level by France’s head coach Didier Deschamps, but has found his minutes limited under club coach Luis Enrique. The former Spain and Barcelona head coach did not include Kolo Muani in the matchday squads ahead of the winter break.

The race for Kolo Muani could be heating up

However, interest in the forward remains high with Premier League clubs thought to be interested in securing a deal for the striker. Florian Plettenberg has previously written that Manchester United are monitoring his situation, while Arsenal, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked

GFFN | Nick Hartland