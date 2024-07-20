Chelsea sweating on fitness of 23-year-old ahead of pre-season tour

Nicolas Jackson is expected to be part of Chelsea’s squad for their pre-season tour of America, but his ankle injury is being assessed on a daily basis according to reports.

The Blues are at the end of their second week of training under Enzo Maresca and head off to America on Monday, where they have matches against Wrexham, Club America, Celtic, Manchester City and Real Madrid as preparations for the new season really ramp up.

The likes of Cole Palmer, Marc Cucurella and Conor Gallagher aren’t expected to join the tour following their excursions at Euro 2024, although it has been reported that Enzo Fernandez may take some part.

Jackson being assessed day by day

Maresca has pretty much had a full squad at his disposal from day one of pre-season training which is a big plus for the Italian.

Injured stars Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Wesley Fofana have all been in training in a welcome sight for supporters, whilst it appears the new signings are settling in well.

However, there are some concerns over Jackson with Mail Sport reporter Kieran Gill saying the striker hasn’t taken part in full team training yet as an ankle issue he has is being assessed on a daily basis.

He took to X.com and said:

“Full travelling list for Chelsea’s tour yet to be confirmed, but told Nicolas Jackson is expecting to join the squad stateside.

“Not seen in full team training at Cobham as there’s a day-to-day evaluation of ankle issue. #CFC season starts in less than a month vs Man City.”

The Senegal international limped out of a World cup qualifier last month with an ankle injury which at the time was described as a “severe sprain,” and it had been reported that he had it assessed in London earlier this summer.

There’s no indication that the Senegalese won’t be ready for the start of the season, but it’s vital he gets some match action under his belt in America to ensure he’s in the best condition possible for the first game of the new campaign.

Jackson joined the Blues last summer and had a successful debut season scoring 14 Premier League goals and 17 in all competitions.

The 23-year-old is set to start the season as Chelsea’s first choice striker, although the club are still looking to bring in another forward despite the signing of Marc Guiu from Barcelona.