Who Chelsea sources are saying the ideal 3 attacking midfielders are for Enzo Maresca

Chelsea sources are now reporting who they believe are the ideal three attacking midfielders for Enzo Maresca as part of the regular starting Xl.

Chelsea probably have one the scariest looking attacking midfield’s around now, but it will all be about how you put that together and then hoping that these talented players hit top and consistent form.

But when you look at the likes of Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Noni Madueke, that is a frightening array of attacking midfield talent that Chelsea and Maresca have at their disposal.

But who will start out of all of them?

Sancho and Palmer will be playing together a lot

There will obviously be a lot of rotation with Chelsea playing in plenty of competitions this season. And there will also be injuries to cover. So many of these players will be getting plenty of game time.

But when everyone is fit, for the biggest games, who will be starting out of all of them?

Well, Ben Jacobs, writing for Give Me Sport this week, has heard from Chelsea sources on this.

He says:

“Sources say that Chelsea believe Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke playing on either flank are the perfect profiles for Maresca – and their inclusion allows Cole Palmer to play as the advanced No. 8 position in his favoured position in the centre of the park.”

They will of course be heavily challenged for those positions by the rest of the above mentioned players, and that competition can only be good for Chelsea and the overall standards at the club.