Chelsea send out yet another strong PR briefing to shut down another transfer rumour

Chelsea have once again been on the blower to the media today to help them shut down a transfer rumour that came out yesterday.

I mean, there was only one publication reporting said rumour in the first place and that was The Sun, who we know aren’t always the most reliable source. But for some odd reason, Chelsea have felt the need to send info to the big guns in the media yet again to shut down said transfer rumour.

And this isn’t the first time they have put out PR briefings like this in the last few weeks either, but more of that in a moment.

Yesterday, it was reported that Chelsea are eyeing a £35m summer move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

But apparently it’s not true.

As if like clockwork, in comes the Chelsea PR

Kelleher wont be going to Chelsea, allegedly…

Journalists such as Ben Jacobs, Kieran Gill, and Fabrizio Romano, as if by clockwork, all started posting similar info shutting this report down about an hour ago one after the other!

Gill said:

‘Chelsea are not looking at Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher. Big belief in Robert Sanchez, and Chelsea feel they have a strong future with Filip Jorgensen and the incoming Mike Penders from Genk.’

So once again, Chelsea are sending a message that they are fully behind Sanchez. But are they? Seeing all this PR about it constantly floating out there just makes me wonder the opposite and they are just trying to cover themselves whilst searching for a new goalkeeper.

At least that better be the case, because Sanchez has been so poor, and once again made a huge error last night letting in a goal he should have saved, this time for his country and not for Chelsea.

Something very fishy going on with all these briefings Chelsea constantly and needlessly pump out.

The report was from The Sun, for gods sake!