Chelsea ratings vs FC Noah: Superb Joao Felix runs shown as Marc Guiu takes chance

dom smith
·2 min read
(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)
Chelsea hammered Armenian minnows FC Noah 8-0 in the Europa Conference League group stage.

The Blues were 6-0 up and cruising at the break with goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Axel Disasi, Mykhailo Mudryk and a brace from Joao Felix.

After the interval, Christopher Nkunku scored twice to add further gloss to an already one-sided scoreline at Stamford Bridge.

Dom Smith was at Stamford Bridge to run the rule over the Chelsea players…

Filip Jorgensen 7

Needed more than he probably expected. Made the first save of the game, and it wasn’t his only fine stop of the evening.

Axel Disasi 7

On the scoresheet with a simple header from a first-half corner and also grabbed an assist.

Benoit Badiashile 6

Simple but effective defending from the Frenchman, who snuffed out a few Noah half-chances.

Tosin Adarabioyo 7

Stooped to great effect to head Chelsea into a 12th-minute lead by notching his first goal for the Blues.

Renato Veiga 6

Came into midfield to bolster the Blues’ central options. Quiet outing for him.

Enzo Fernandez 7

Registered three assists inside a nine-minute purple patch in the first half. Subbed at the interval.

Tyrique George 6

A bright full debut for the 18-year-old. Has deserved his first start for the club after promising appearances of the bench in midweek games.

Christopher Nkunku 8

After notching an assist in the first half, had a greater impact in the second 45. Scored the seventh goal and the eighth from the spot but also missed a couple of sitters.

Joao Felix 9

Superb display, albeit against limited opposition. Scored twice. Surely starts in the No10 position against Arsenal on Sunday if Cole Palmer is not passed fit.

Mykhailo Mudryk 7

Scored a blinding goal. Despite being out of the game for long periods, he showed his class with that strike and a few nice turns.

Mykhailo Mudryk curled a brilliant finish into the top corner (Getty Images)
Marc Guiu 8

Did all he could in his first-half appearance really. Anticipated the pass and then tucked away for his first Chelsea goal. Then showed his defensive work with the interception that allowed Felix to make it 4-0.

Subs:

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Enzo Fernandez, 46’) 6

Kept things ticking over nicely in midfield. Some good passes.

Cesare Casadei (Guiu, 46’) 5

Quiet display off the bench from the Italian. One good shot.

Carney Chukwuemeka (George, 68’) 6

Had one nice run at the Noah defence and always looked to play forward.

Samuel Rak-Sakyi (Nkunku, 79’) N/A

Not used: Sanchez, Merrick, Cucurella, Madueke, Gusto