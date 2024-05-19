Chelsea ratings vs Bournemouth: Moises Caicedo stuns as Noni Madueke proves outstanding

Caicedo scored a fantastic goal for Chelsea (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea qualified for European football next season as they completed the season with a 2-1 home win over Bournemouth.

It remains to be seen whether it will be Europa League or Europa Conference League football, but Chelsea did all they could as goals by Moises Caicedo and Raheem Sterling helped them past the Cherries, whose only goal came from Enes Unal.

A sixth-place finish marks a sizeable improvement from last season, when the Blues finished 12th.

Dom Smith was at Stamford Bridge to rate the Chelsea performances...

Djordje Petrovic 7

Held well from Marcus Tavernier’s curling first-half strike. Couldn’t get close to Unal’s deflected effort but was exceptional late on as Chelsea held on.

Trevoh Chalobah 7

Did well again at right-back and made a key block with Marcus Tavernier poised to score.

Thiago Silva 7

Calm and assured on his final Chelsea outing. Will leave with his legacy as a modern Chelsea great very much intact.

Benoit Badiashile 6

Made some really important aerial clearances but could surely have done more when simply flailing a leg at Unal’s second-half effort, which sailed off Badiashile’s boot and in.

Marc Cucurella 7

Delivered another impressive performance at left-back. Has been good while Ben Chilwell is out injured.

Moises Caicedo 8

Scored a spectacular goal from the halfway line and mopped up every stray ball that arrived in his vicinity.

Moises Caicedo scored a brilliant goal to set Chelsea on their way (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Conor Gallagher 7

Another workmanlike performance from the Chelsea captain, who covered a hell of a lot of ground again.

Noni Madueke 8

Outstanding. Drove with the ball so well and was arguably Chelsea’s most threatening attacker. Unfortunate to be substituted.

Noni Madueke impressed (Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Cole Palmer 7

Lively throughout and presented with his Premier League young player of the season award before kick-off. What a season for the 22-year-old.

Raheem Sterling 7

Scored a fine goal in the second half, reminding Chelsea fans of his class again after scoring in the win over Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Nicolas Jackson 6

Rather more anonymous than some of his team-mates but still had moments when he progressed the ball up the pitch and was positive.

Subs:

Christopher Nkunku (Sterling, 63’) 5

Not quite enough time to make an impression. Missed a late chance, but could be key for the Blues next season if he stays fit.

Malo Gusto (Madueke, 64’) 6

Dealt well with a number of misplaced passes into him by his team-mates.

Lesley Ugochukwu (Caicedo, 64’) 5

Composed once he came on for Caicedo.

Cesare Casadei (Palmer, 88’) N/A

Not used: Bettinelli, Disasi, Chukwuemeka, Colwill, Gilchrist