Chelsea, PSG Target’s Agent Breaks Silence on Future Amid ‘Fantasy Transfers’ Speculation

Victor Osimhen’s future is still up in the air as talks about a move to Paris Saint-Germain have hit a standstill, and rumors of a potential transfer to Chelsea are heating up again.

According to TeamTALK, the 25-year-old is ready to join Chelsea if they can reach an agreement with Napoli, but he’s also open to the idea of moving to PSG. However, staying at Napoli seems no longer a viable option for him.

Moreover, journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Osimhen is growing impatient and is hoping Napoli will soften their stance on his release clause.

With the rumors ongoing, Roberto Calenda, Osimhen’s agent, broke his silence and shot down some of the reporting on his client. Still, he didn’t specifically name any outlets drumming up fake rumors or clubs that the Nigerian isn’t keen on.

“I‘ve read a lot of fantasy transfers about Victor, as if he were a package that can be delivered quickly,” Calenda said (h/t Diario AS). “This package is the top scorer of the third Scudetto in the history of Napoli. Respect and enough of the fake news.”

Since transferring from Ligue 1’s LOSC Lille to Napoli, the Nigerian international has netted 76 goals in 133 appearances, including 65 goals in Serie A. Osimhen was also pivotal in securing Napoli’s league title in the 2022-23 season.