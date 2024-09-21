Chelsea player ratings vs West Ham: Nicolas Jackson utterly clinical as promising Jadon Sancho signs continue
Chelsea cruised to a London derby win over West Ham in the Premier League’s early kick-off.
The Blues ran out 3-0 winners at the London Stadium thanks to a first-half brace from Nicolas Jackson before Cole Palmer added a third after the break.
Here’s how Enzo Maresca’s team rated at the London Stadium...
Robert Sanchez 6
Back-to-back clean sheets for the Spaniard. Made a sharp stop to deny Bowen on the angle.
Wesley Fofana 5
Lucky to get away with tug on Summerville that might have led to West Ham penalty. Booked when beaten by the same player. Right-back remains a problem.
Tosin Adarabioyo 6
Brought calm when sent on at Bournemouth last week and was steady from the start here.
Levi Colwill 7
Continues to look the pick of Chelsea’s defence. Made several vital clearances in the six-yard box.
Marc Cucurella 6
Used the ball well inverting into midfield. Booked for a cynical foul on Kudus on the break.
Enzo Fernandez 6
Back from illness and enjoyed a straightforward afternoon in a spacious midfield.
Moises Caicedo 7
Terrific pass for Jackson’s second goal, though surely could not believe the avenue that opened up through the heart of the home defence.
Noni Madueke 6
One nice bit of play finished in a shot just wide. No bad thing that Chelsea were less reliant on his runs down the right.
Cole Palmer 8
Dragged a fine chance wide from Jackson’s pull-back, but took his goal brilliantly to ice the game after half-time. Did not look chuffed to come off, with more goals certainly for the taking.
Jadon Sancho 6
Made his first Chelsea start and quickly made it two assists in as many games. Still getting up to speed but early signs are good.
Nicolas Jackson 9
An utterly clinical display. Took both of his goals brilliantly and then released pass for Palmer’s at the perfect moment.
Substitutes
Axel Disasi (Fofana 57’) 6
Replaced the booked Fofana and did fine.
Pedro Neto (Sancho 57’) 6
Dropped for Sancho, who is more at home on the left. Looked bright enough when coming on but will be desperate for a chance on the right.
Christopher Nkunku (Jackson 64’) 6
Denied by a superb Areola save.
Joao Felix (Palmer 64’) 6
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Fernandez 84’) N/A
Unused: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Veiga, Mudryk.