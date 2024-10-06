Chelsea player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho on song despite Blues frustration
Chelsea dropped points for the first time in six games as they drew 1-1 at home to Nottingham Forest.
After a dominant first half, the Blues fell behind shortly after the restart through Chris Wood’s instinctive close-range finish.
But Noni Madueke levelled with a fine strike into the corner to earn Chelsea a point, but Enzo Maresca will feel his side deserved to win.
Dom Smith was at Stamford Bridge to rate the Chelsea players’ performances…
Robert Sanchez 8
Everything he had to do was fairly routine until he made two brilliant saves in injury time to preserve a point.
Malo Gusto 7
Just a couple of his passes went awry early on, but then settled into the game and merged into midfield to good effect.
Wesley Fofana 7
The pace of Chelsea’s most expensive ever defender can be frightening at times. Always played forwards.
Levi Colwill 6
Not as involved as many of his team-mates, but didn’t put a foot wrong as he partnered Fofana in central defence.
Marc Cucurella 7
Cucurella played well. Often first to the tackle, and constantly up and down the line, producing a well-balanced full-back display.
Moises Caicedo 6
Booked for a late challenge in the first half. Was steady enough.
Enzo Fernandez 6
His overall game was good, but Chelsea’s deliveries from corners were extremely poor. That was Fernandez’s responsibility.
Noni Madueke 8
A real bright spark. Got his reward in the second half when he pulled Chelsea back level with a smart finish into the corner.
Cole Palmer 7
Constantly finding pockets and asking for the ball. One lovely line-breaking pass through to Madueke almost brought the opener. Assisted Madueke, but no four-goal haul this week.
Excellent display from the Englishman, particularly in the first half he ran at Ola Aina at every opportunity. His Chelsea career has started well.
Nicolas Jackson 6
Pressed well and was a physical presence that Forest’s defence had to be wary of. No chances fell to him.
Subs:
Christopher Nkunku (Jackson, 81’) N/A
Joao Felix (Fernandez, 81’) N/A
Tosin Adarabioyo (Colwill, 90’) N/A
Not used: Jorgensen, Disasi, , Neto, Mudryk, Veiga, Lavia