Chelsea player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Noni Madueke and Jadon Sancho on song despite Blues frustration

Chelsea dropped points for the first time in six games as they drew 1-1 at home to Nottingham Forest.

After a dominant first half, the Blues fell behind shortly after the restart through Chris Wood’s instinctive close-range finish.

But Noni Madueke levelled with a fine strike into the corner to earn Chelsea a point, but Enzo Maresca will feel his side deserved to win.

Dom Smith was at Stamford Bridge to rate the Chelsea players’ performances…

Robert Sanchez 8

Everything he had to do was fairly routine until he made two brilliant saves in injury time to preserve a point.

Malo Gusto 7

Just a couple of his passes went awry early on, but then settled into the game and merged into midfield to good effect.

Wesley Fofana 7

The pace of Chelsea’s most expensive ever defender can be frightening at times. Always played forwards.

Levi Colwill 6

Not as involved as many of his team-mates, but didn’t put a foot wrong as he partnered Fofana in central defence.

Marc Cucurella 7

Cucurella played well. Often first to the tackle, and constantly up and down the line, producing a well-balanced full-back display.

Moises Caicedo 6

Booked for a late challenge in the first half. Was steady enough.

Enzo Fernandez 6

His overall game was good, but Chelsea’s deliveries from corners were extremely poor. That was Fernandez’s responsibility.

Noni Madueke 8

A real bright spark. Got his reward in the second half when he pulled Chelsea back level with a smart finish into the corner.

Cole Palmer 7

Constantly finding pockets and asking for the ball. One lovely line-breaking pass through to Madueke almost brought the opener. Assisted Madueke, but no four-goal haul this week.

Jadon Sancho 8

Excellent display from the Englishman, particularly in the first half he ran at Ola Aina at every opportunity. His Chelsea career has started well.

Nicolas Jackson 6

Pressed well and was a physical presence that Forest’s defence had to be wary of. No chances fell to him.

Subs:

Christopher Nkunku (Jackson, 81’) N/A

Joao Felix (Fernandez, 81’) N/A

Tosin Adarabioyo (Colwill, 90’) N/A

Not used: Jorgensen, Disasi, , Neto, Mudryk, Veiga, Lavia