Chelsea player ratings vs Everton: Robert Sanchez steps up with strong display but Axel Disasi unconvincing

Robert Sanchez impressed in goal for Chelsea (Getty Images)

Chelsea missed out on the chance to go top of the Premier League as they were held to a goalless draw by Everton.

On a frustrating afternoon at Goodison Park, the Blues saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end to leave Liverpool with the chance to extend their cushion at the table’s summit later on Sunday afternoon.

Nicolas Jackson came closest for the visitors, hitting the post with a header early on, but in the end Chelsea had Tosin Adarabioyo’s superb block to thank for taking even a point from their final league trip to this ground.

Here’s how Enzo Maresca’s side rated on Merseyside...

Robert Sanchez 8

Fine low save from Mangala in the first-half, then even better one to deny Harrison an opener. A much-needed good afternoon.

Axel Disasi 6

Brought in at right-back amid defensive availability crisis. Just about kept tabs on Ndiaye but does not convince. Booked.

Tosin Adarabioyo 8

Assured performance from the centre-back, who has a big role to play while Fofana and Badiashile remain out. Block on Ndiaye was worth a point.

Levi Colwill 7

Dealt with the physical threat of Calvert-Lewin really well.

Malo Gusto 6

Switched to left-back in the absence of suspended Cucurella but runs into midfield caused Everton problems.

Moises Caicedo 6

Had a lot to do at the base of midfield against the running power of Doucoure & Co.

Enzo Fernandez 5

Did not let conditions affect his passing with some fine switches.

Pedro Neto 6

One glorious piece of control. Didn't quite take advantage of the jittery Mykolenko.

Pedro Neto struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park (AFP via Getty Images)

Cole Palmer 6

One or two bits of uncharacteristically poor decision-making but still Chelsea’s most creative force. Made Jackson’s early chance. Visibly frustrated.

Jadon Sancho 5

Enjoyable little duel with Young. Got a bit of a kicking but never complained. Should have tested the veteran more once booked, though.

Nicolas Jackson 6

Hit the post when reacting to unexpected chance from corner, then denied by Pickford.

Substitutes

Christopher Nkunku (Jackson 76’) N/A

Noni Madueke (Neto 76’) N/A

Unused: Jorgensen, Veiga, Acheampong, Casadei, George, Felix, Guiu