Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Robert Sanchez makes up for Axel Disasi disasterclass

Chelsea got back to winning ways on Saturday night, beating Bournemouth as Christopher Nkunku scored the only goal with minutes to play.

It was a great win for the Blues, who had Robert Sanchez to thank in the first half for saving Evanilson’s penalty and was forced into a number of stops.

Axel Disasi, though, struggled at right-back with Malo Gusto and Reece James injured.

Here’s how Enzo Maresca’s side rated at the Vitality Stadium...

Robert Sanchez 9

Smart save to keep out Kluivert strike when unsighted, then cam up trumps with brilliant penalty save from Evanilson.

Axel Disasi 3

Bizarre bit of non-defending let Tavernier in. Generally struggled filling in for the injured Gusto and eventually put out of his misery.

Wesley Fofana 3

Horrible moment for the penalty and bailed out by his ‘keeper. Shaky all night. Booked.

Levi Colwill 6

The only Chelsea defender to emerge with anything approaching credit, which is a strange thing to write about a team keeping a clean sheet away from home. Booked.

Marc Cucurella 5

Largely kept the in-form Semenyo quiet but lost out to him in lead up to penalty incident. Booked.

Renato Veiga 4

Probably Chelsea’s fifth-choice central midfielder but injury and illness meant a first Premier League start. Looked off the pace, repeatedly second to loose balls.

Moises Caicedo 5

Weak in the air in run-up to penalty incident. Some alert bits of covering.

Noni Madueke 6

Chelsea’s brightest forward in the first-half. Air-kicked when he ought to have scored from Cucurella cut-back.

Cole Palmer 5

Frustrated throughout the first-half and on the receiving end of a couple of hefty fouls as Cook attempted to mark him out of the game.

Pedro Neto 5

Madueke’s form on the right means marquee summer signing is playing out of position on the left but has not been effective so far.

Nicolas Jackson 4

Signed a contract extension during the international break but surely not ruthless enough to be long-term No9. Put best chance of the first-half too close to Travers, then missed another good opening after the break.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho (Neto 46’) 8

Made an immediate impact, combining well with Cucurella and then laying on Jackson chance. Hugely encouraging debut.

Tosin Adarabioyo (Disasi 61’) 6

Less erratic than his predecessor.

Joao Felix (Madueke 61’) 6

Looked sharp. Gave Chelsea a bit of thrust.

Christopher Nkunku (Jackson 79’) 7

Did what Jackson hadn’t in taking the one chance that fell his way.

Unused: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Casadei, Mudryk, Guiu