Chelsea player ratings vs Aston Villa: Conor Gallagher shows leadership as Cole Palmer struggles

(Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Chelsea were denied a last minute Axel Disasi winner by VAR after a stirring second-half comeback to share the spoils with Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s side went ahead after just four minutes when John McGinn’s shot deflected off Marc Cucurella. Morgan Rogers added a second from the edge of the box just before half-time.

Noni Madueke pulled a goal back when curling in a finish midway through the second half as Pau Torres was caught in possession by Conor Gallagher, who curled an equaliser on his weaker left foot in the 81st minute.

Disasi’s last-minute goal was ruled out due to a push by Benoit Badiashile in the build-up, leaving the Blues ninth in the table with just five Premier League games left to play.

Nizaar Kinsella was at Villa Park witnessing the action...

Djordje Petrovic - 5

The Serb was busy but beaten at his near post for Rogers’s shot.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6

Chalobah made a good go while out of position at right-back but offered little going forward.

Thiago Silva - 6

The 39-year-old almost scored from a corner and was solid apart from one defensive lap. He unfortunately came off injured.

Benoit Badiashile - 7

The Frenchman attempted a Marco van Basten-esque volley early on and looked more solid than usual, growing as the game went on. It was his first good performance in months.

Marc Cucurella - 6

The Spain international was unlucky to concede an own goal early on, did well going forward but Leon Bailey caused him problems on a couple of occasions.

Moises Caicedo - 7

The Ecuador international has faced much criticism this season but was Chelsea’s best player, using the ball exceptionally well all game.

Conor Gallagher - 8

The England international was decisive and curled in an equaliser on his weak foot after his pressing set up the first goal.

Cole Palmer - 5

He made a low-key return after illness as he hit his first attempt woefully over the bar and missed a last-minute one-on-one.

Story continues

Noni Madueke - 7

The winger lost possession in dangerous areas but scored with a good curled effort, having gone close moments earlier.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 4

The Ukrainian winger skied several shots in the first half, failed to complete simple passes and couldn’t even control the ball on one occasion.

Nicolas Jackson - 5

The Senegal international scored a good goal but it was ruled out by VAR. He then missed a huge headed chance and his performance declined.

Substitutes

Axel Disasi - 7

The France international thought he won it but VAR ruled out his late goal.

Cesare Casadei - 7

The Italian midfielder was involved in the disallowed goal and made an impact late on.

Unused subs: Bettinelli, Curd, Deivid, Gilchrist, Acheampong, George, Dyer