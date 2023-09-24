Chelsea player ratings vs Aston Villa: Robert Sanchez sharp but Nicolas Jackson struggles continue

Struggle: Nicolas Jackson had another tough day at the office for Chelsea on Sunday (AP)

Chelsea are now winless in three Premier League games after Ollie Watkins’ second-half goal saw them fall 1-0 to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Malo Gusto was sent off in the second half for a poor challenge on Lucas Digne, while Mauricio Pochettino’s side continued to struggle in front of goal with Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling missing presentable chances.

From Thiago Silva’s second-half mistake, Villa flew towards Robert Sanchez’s goal, with Watkins able to beat the goalkeeper at the second time of asking.

The referee awarded 11 minutes of added time, but Villa held on. Chelsea have now won just one of their opening six Premier League fixtures this season.

Dom Smith was at Stamford Bridge to rate the Chelsea performances.

Robert Sanchez — 8

Sprang into action on 20 minutes when he leapt up and tipped Digne’s flying volley over the bar, before repeating the act to deny Nicolo Zaniolo from a similar situation.

Malo Gusto — 7

Has filled in superbly with Reece James out injured. Ferocious pace down the right flank — until, of course, he got himself sent off for an overzealous challenge on Digne.

Axel Disasi — 7

Had a thumping header disallowed for offside, and was one of Chelsea’s better players on another off day.

Thiago Silva — 5

Some decent clearances when Villa were threatening, but it was his poor touch that allowed Villa to score the winner.

Levi Colwill — 6

Has played well at left-back since moving above England team-mate Ben Chilwell in the pecking order. Good again here.

Enzo Fernandez — 6

Saw plenty of the ball, but failed to get Chelsea ticking as usual and had a really bad miss in the first half.

Moises Caicedo — 6

Played with a good intensity, and showed hunger early on when nabbing the ball from his opponent and forcing Emiliano Martinez into a save.

But in imposing himself, he gave away too many cheap fouls.

Conor Gallagher — 6

Always presses well, but this was another largely anonymous display from the England midfielder.

Story continues

Raheem Sterling — 7

Couldn’t have done much more as he took it upon himself to be Chelsea’s key attacker again. But did miss a few presentable chances of his own.

Nicolas Jackson — 5

Another really tough outing for Chelsea’s new striker. Was tackled too easily when bearing down on goal, and picked up a suspension for his fifth needless booking of the season.

Mykhailo Mudryk — 6

There is no doubt that Mudryk is a real talent and can become a super player. But it remains the case that he loses the ball too frequently.

Subs

Ben Chilwell (Mudryk, 61’) — 6

Decent cameo. Made a chance for himself with a stellar first touch. Should have scored.

Cole Palmer (Jackson, 68’) — 6

Lively when he came on. Pushing to start.

Lesley Ugochukwu (Fernandez, 68’) — 6

Did okay when replacing Fernandez for the final 22 minutes.

Armando Broja (Caicedo, 79’) — N/A

Subs not used: Bergstrom, Cucurella, Petrovic, Maatsen, Deivid Washington