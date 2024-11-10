Chelsea player ratings vs Arsenal – Neto shines, Palmer quiet

Nothing could separate Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday as they played out a closely contested 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners in front on the stroke of the hour mark before Pedro Neto’s rasping effort levelled matters ten minutes later in West London.

Enzo Maresca will be proud of how his players applied themselves in the London derby as they went toe-to-toe with one of the Premier League title favourites. Here’s how we rated the Chelsea players.

Robert Sanchez – 4

The Spaniard was partly to blame for Gabriel Martinelli’s opener as he failed to protect his near post, leaving a huge gap for the Brazilian to fire Arsenal ahead.

The former Brighton goalkeeper managed to get a hand to the close-range shot but he could only palm it into the back of net. Aside from that mistake, Sanchez commanded his box adequately. He made an instinctive save to deny Mikel Merino in the second half, although the goal would not have counted due to an offside.

Malo Gusto – 5

The French defender missed a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the first half when he burst into the Arsenal box. Under pressure from Martinelli, the 21-year-old couldn’t find the back of the net as his header soared over the crossbar from four yards out.

Wesley Fofana – 6

Fofana was excellent in possession this evening as he consistently split the Arsenal midfield with accurate passes into the path of Palmer.

The Frenchman arguably should have hit the target when he outmuscled William Saliba to connect with an inswinging cross. His improvised effort looped up and landed on the roof of the net.

Levi Colwill – 4

Colwill was the other Chelsea player at fault for Arsenal’s goal as he played Martinelli and Bukayo Saka onside.

The rest of the defence was relatively aligned, but the Cobham graduate had regressed a yard which gave the returning Martin Odegaard the chance to pick out the unmarked Martinelli.

Arsenal almost profited from another Colwill error in the first half after the defender’s attempted clearance went straight into the path of Saka, resulting in a chance for Martinelli.

Marc Cucurella – 7

It was an accomplished display from the European Championship winner as he reduced Saka to limited chances.

Cucurella played with guile and read the game to block Arsenal inroads down the right-hand side.

Romeo Lavia – 6

The Belgian recycled possession well in midfield and helped the Blues break lines in the first period with some incisive passing.

As the game progressed and turned more physically demanding, Maresca opted to replace Lavia, who was struggling with an injury, with Enzo Fernandez.

Moises Caicedo – 7

Chelsea’s captain this evening took that responsibility in his stride and played with a level of maturity that befitted the armband.

He was strong and purposeful in every action and imposed himself up against Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice. In recent weeks, Caicedo has emerged as an integral part of Maresca’s Chelsea.

Pedro Neto – 8

Chelsea’s best performer as he took the game by the scruff of the neck when his team needed him most.

Buoyed on by the crowd who were willing the Portuguese on to shoot, Neto cut inside from the right before drilling the ball in between the outstretched bodies of Jurrien Timber and Gabriel and past David Raya.

Pedro Neto fizzes it home and Chelsea are level! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/d380p0Hx3o — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 10, 2024

Neto also crafted Chelsea’s most presentable chance of the evening. His fast feet helped him to bypass Ben White before curling in a delightful ball straight into the path of Gusto, who somehow missed the target.

Cole Palmer – 4

It was a quiet day for Palmer as he couldn’t influence the contest to his usual standard.

He forced Raya into action early on as he rifled an effort from distance but the Spanish stopper was equal to it and pushed it over the crossbar. Prior to the interval, Palmer had a couple of set-piece situations, but both his free-kicks were blasted into the Arsenal wall.

Palmer ghosted in the second half as the midfield battle narrowed, resulting in the pockets of space that he usually picks up reducing.

Noni Madueke – 4

The Blues’ first chance of the match fell to Madueke, but the winger could not divert his header goalward.

His highlight of the evening was a searching cross into the box towards Fofana, who volleyed over. Needs to do more if he is to retain his place amid fierce competition for a place on the flanks.

Nicolas Jackson – 6

It is always a tough challenge for any forward up against William Saliba and Gabriel but Jackson put in an admirable performance.

His display certainly didn’t lack endeavour as the Senegalese hassled the opposition and intelligently won free-kicks in dangerous areas for Chelsea.

He did have the ball in the net in the second half, but the linesman raised his flag with Jackson well offside.

Substitutes

Enzo Fernandez – 7

The Argentine replaced Lavia and made an instant impact as he assisted Neto’s equaliser with a simple pass.

Mykhailo Mudryk – 6

Mudryk was brought on alongside Fernandez as part of a double alteration from Maresca and he caused the Arsenal defence some trouble.

David Raya was forced into racing off his line to prevent the Ukrainian from reaching a loose ball. Mudryk’s introduction allowed Neto to swap to the right-hand side and Chelsea reaped the rewards of that tactical adjustment as the winger cut inside to score from that flank.

Reece James – N/A

James came on late on for Gusto but couldn’t help his side find the winner.

Christopher Nkunku – N/A

Nkunku entered the fray late on but he didn’t have enough time to make an impact.

