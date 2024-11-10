Chelsea player ratings vs Arsenal: Cole Palmer strangely quiet but Pedro Neto produces best display

Cole Palmer could not make an impact on his return to starting lineup (Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea moved up to third in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

The Gunners took the lead at Stamford Bridge, through Gabriel Martinelli’s strike on the hour mark, but Pedro Neto equalised with a great finish from distance.

That was his first in the Premier League for the Blues, as he stepped up with Cole Palmer unusually quiet.

Here’s how Enzo Maresca’s side rated at Stamford Bridge...

Robert Sanchez 4

Decent one-handed save from Martinelli but positioning at his near-post for the goal was so poor.

Malo Gusto 5

Missed a glorious opportunity to open the scoring when heading over from six yards. Caught ball-watching for Martinelli’s goal.

Wesley Fofana 7

Carried the ball out of defence well and almost scored early in second-half.

Levi Colwill 6

Error led to Martinelli chance. Did well in physical challenges against Havertz. Booked.

Marc Cucurella 7

Preferred to Reece James and relished usual duel with Saka. Booked, predictably, for a foul on the winger.

Moises Caicedo 6

Gave Odegaard a hearty welcome back with early cruncher. Lucky not to be punished when twice losing Merino late on.

Romeo Lavia 6

Screened the back four well. Blues will hope injury that forced him off is not serious.

Noni Madueke 7

Troubled Timber, which takes some doing. Terrific cross for Fofana chance. Booked.

Cole Palmer 5

Strangely off-beat, summed up by three poor free-kicks in quick succession. Did test Raya with long-range effort early on.

Pedro Neto 8

Excellent teasing cross should have been put away by Gusto. Superb strike for the leveller. His most effective Chelsea display. Booked.

Pedro Neto’s equaliser lifted Chelsea up to third in the table (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Nicolas Jackson 5

Got little joy up against Saliba and Gabriel. Well offside for disallowed goal.

Substitutes

Mykhailo Mudryk (Madueke 68’) 6

Threatened in behind with pace.

Enzo Fernandez (Lavia 68’) 6

Added to midweek assists with another here for Neto’s goal.

Reece James (Gusto 82’) N/A

Christopher Nkunku (Jackson 88’) N/A

Unused: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Tosin, Veiga, Felix.