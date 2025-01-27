Chelsea player’s agents pushing for January exit, and it could unlock transfer saga for the Blues

The agents of Christopher Nkunku are still pushing to get the France international a move to Bayern Munich before deadline day according to Christian Falk.

The January window is now in it’s final week and this is the time where business generally tends to pick up in regards to transfers.

The Blues have been quieter than expected so far this month, with the only outgoing to date Renato Veiga going on loan to Juventus, whilst they have agreed a deal worth up to €15m with Strasbourg for Mamadou Sarr, who will join in the summer.

Nkunku agents trying to get him to Bayern

Whilst Chelsea would ideally like to add some attacking reinforcements, the Blues need to move a number of players on before deadline day.

They are still looking to find solutions for the likes of Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka, whilst they are also open to letting Axel Disasi leave.

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Liam Delap as they look for a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson, whilst they are set to revisit talks with Bayern for Mathys Tel.

Nkunku has struggled for regular minutes in the league this season. (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

In order for a forward to come in one will likely need to leave, with Joao Felix and Nkunku the likely candidates for departure.

Chelsea have set an asking price of £65m for Nkunku, who has only started three league games this season, although he does have 13 goals in all competitions.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Bayern and is said to have agreed personal terms with the German giants, although any move will likely be based on whether Tel departs.

Falk has now provided an update on the situation and reported that Nkunku’s agents are trying to get him to Bayern.

He took to X.com and said:

“FC Chelsea continues to fight for Mathys Tel (19/@FCBayern), Chelsea would buy him, Christopher Nkunku’s agents are still trying to get him to Bayern.”

This seems like it will be a saga which runs right up until deadline day on 3rd February and Chelsea will be hoping a breakthrough can be made.