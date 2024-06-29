Chelsea: Omari Kellyman hails 'dream come true' after completing £19m transfer

Done deal: Chelsea have completed the £19m signing of youngster Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa (Evening Standard)

Omari Kellyman has hailed a “dream come true” after completing his move from Aston Villa to Chelsea.

The Blues officially announced the arrival of Kellyman on Saturday morning on a six-year contract until 2030 that includes the option for a further 12 months beyond that.

Chelsea are understood to have paid a fee of around £19million for the 18-year-old midfielder, who follows the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka in making the switch from Villa Park to Stamford Bridge as a youngster.

Dutch full-back Ian Maatsen completed a separate £35m move in the opposite direction from Chelsea to Villa on Friday evening.

News of Chelsea’s interest in Kellyman first emerged last weekend, with the club moving quickly to get a deal over the line and the former Derby player passing a medical.

“It is fantastic to be standing here as a Chelsea player,” Kellyman told Chelsea’s official website. “It’s a massive club with an amazing history, so it is great to join.

“It is a dream come true for sure. I’m buzzing to have put on the shirt and can’t wait to get started.”

Welcome to Chelsea, Omari Kellyman. 👊 pic.twitter.com/B4p7BY30GT — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 29, 2024

Kellyman continues Chelsea’s recent youth drive, with the club having recently completed the signing of young Brazilian winger Estevao Willian from Palmeiras in a deal that could eventually be worth as much as £51m.

The Blues are also set to clinch the signing of teenage striker Marc Guiu following a medical after triggering the modest £5m release clause in his current Barcelona contract, while they are also closing in on a £17m deal with Boca Juniors for 19-year-old defender Aaron Anselmino.

Chelsea continue talks with Leicester over Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after submitting an official bid for the midfielder on Friday, with Leeds starlet Archie Gray also of interest.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are on the verge of selling winger Omari Hutchinson to Ipswich in a £22.5m deal that would represent a club-record for the newly-promoted Tractor Boys, with whom the Jamaican international flourished on loan in the Championship last season.

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech also completed his permanent free transfer to loan club Galatasaray on Friday.