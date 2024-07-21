Chelsea offered chance to sign two PSG players as they look to bring Victor Osimhen

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign one of two PSG players this summer as the French club look to complete a deal to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

PSG want to make some room and balance the books by the looks of things ahead of a potentially big money deal to land Osimhen this summer.

Chelsea of course have also been linked with Osimhen all summer and even in the lead up to that, but it doesn’t look like The Blues are going to be trying to do anything about that right now with the overall financials of the deal just being way too much for the London club at the moment.

PSG though, are seemingly pushing hard to bring him in now.

This means that Chelsea can have a chance to sign a couple of PSG attackers should they wish to, according to one report anyway.

Muani to Chelsea?

Muani being offered around

According to HITC, in order to push ahead in their pursuit of Osimhen, PSG have made two strikers of their own available this summer.

that intermediaries have reached out to clubs to inform them about the availability of Randal Kolo-Muani and Goncalo Ramos.

PSG would be willing to part company with the striker duo this summer to make space for Osimhen and Chelsea are one of the clubs who have been contacted.

It is understood that the Blues are yet to deliver a response.

Chelsea are on the lookout to strengthen their striker department after they relied heavily on Nicolas Jackson to lead the line last season.

Muani has been linked with Chelsea before but not for a little while now, and nothing even came of those links previously. I can’t see Chelsea going for either of these strikers at the moment, but you never know I guess.