Chelsea: Noni Madueke issues apology as Trevoh Chalobah is denied goal on return

(SkySports)

Noni Madueke says he apologised to Trevoh Chalobah for denying the defender a goal on his Chelsea return.

Madueke netted just after the hour mark at Stamford Bridge as the Blues beat Wolves 3-1 to record a first Premier League win in six matches.

It was the winger’s fourth goal of the season against Wolves having netted a stunning hat-trick in the reverse meeting at Molinuex back in August.

Though he may never score an easier goal as he headed the ball home from right on the goal-line after Chalobah had risen highest to knock the ball down following Cole Palmer’s free-kick.

If not for Madueke’s touch, Chalobah would have celebrated his return to Chelsea - having been recalled from a loan spell at Crystal Palace last week - with a goal.

However, the Blues No.11 revealed to Sky Sports that he had to make sure the ball went over the line: “Yes, for sure it’s instincts, attacker’s instinct,” he said. “I think I knew it was going over the line but I said sorry to Trevoh after. Assist on his first game back is great but I had to put this in the net for sure.

“He was saying ‘no way you took my goal’ but I said 'bro, come on, you have to understand that this is what they pay me to do.”

On a more serious note, Madueke was full of praise for Chalobah’s performance as he partnered Tosin Adarabioyo in defence.

“Unbelievable, leadership, character, bravery on the ball,” he added. “Of course the system from the manager is difficult to play and he slotted in seamlessly, I’m really delighted for him.

“It’s no coincidence that players like him and Reece [James] are back in and we won the game, they’re Chelsea through and through and they helped us tonight with their leadership for sure.”