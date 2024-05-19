Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo scores stunning goal from halfway line on Premier League’s final day

Moises Caicedo fires at goal from the halfway line (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Moises Caicedo scored a remarkable goal from the halfway line as Chelsea took the lead against Bournemouth on the Premier League’s final day.

Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto had rushed out of his box to meet Raheem Sterling, which meant when the ball fell to Caicedo in the centre circle, the goal was empty.

But the Ecuadorian midfielder still had to pull off a miraculous finish and he did so beautifully, launching the ball 50 yards from near the halfway line to give the Blues the lead.

more to follow...