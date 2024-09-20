Chelsea man becomes first player to play for 4 different English clubs in Champions League

Well, a Chelsea registered player made history last night as he come on as a substitution in the Champions League, but obviously not for The Blues.

Raheem Sterling is currently still registered as a Chelsea player, only being on loan at Arsenal after completing a late window deal to join The Gunners in the summer.

And last night, he got in the football history books by becoming the first ever player to feature for four different English clubs in the Champions League when he came on as a sub for Arsenal in their 0-0 draw with Atalanta away from home.

The winger has now featured for Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Arsenal in the Champions League, which is quite incredible really!

Sterling has had a pretty inconsistent football career at least since he joined Chelsea and at the end of his Manchester City career, but he has always been able to be in the headlines somehow and has always managed to keep himself relevant.

Sterling’s best years have gone

Sterling over the years

I don’t think we will ever see peak Sterling again, as in the one we saw in his heights at Manchester City when he was also a regular starter for England as well. That Sterling was consistently good. But since then, he has been terribly inconsistent and just not good enough overall in a Chelsea shirt.

Maybe he can rediscover some top consistent form at Arsenal this season without the pressure of being at Chelsea. But I can’t see it to be honest.