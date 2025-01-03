Chelsea look to bounce back against Crystal Palace: Fofana out for season, James back

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has emphasised the need for consistency as his side aim to maintain their top-four status when they travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday.



Addressing the media at Cobham, Maresca was forthright about the Blues’ position despite being fourth in the table with 35 points, two behind Nottingham Forest and four adrift of Arsenal in second.



“We’re not ready to challenge for the title yet – that’s clear,” the Italian admitted. “But we need to get back in form quickly. The season waits for no one, and consistency will define how far we go.”



Chelsea will be looking to bounce back after a mixed run of results, with recent slip-ups narrowing the gap between them and the chasing pack.



Their upcoming opponents, Crystal Palace, managed by Oliver Glasner, have proven tricky to beat under the Austrian’s leadership, blending disciplined defending with a sharp counter-attacking threat.



Maresca was keen to highlight the challenge posed by Palace, stating, “They’re an organised team with a clear identity. They’ve shown they can trouble even the best sides, so we’ll need to be focused and disciplined.”



Defensive injuries continue to complicate Chelsea’s preparations, with Wesley Fofana ruled out for the season and Benoit Badiashile still recovering.



However, there is optimism regarding Reece James, who could feature in the starting lineup after his return to the squad in midweek. Maresca also hinted at a cautious approach regarding Romeo Lavia’s fitness.



A recall for 19-year-old Aaron Anselmino from his loan at Boca Juniors has added intrigue to Chelsea’s setup, though Maresca tempered expectations. “Aaron is a talented player, but we’ll need to integrate him gradually,” he remarked.



Chelsea’s pursuit of consistency takes on added significance as they look to solidify their Champions League qualification hopes. With Liverpool sitting atop the table on 45 points with a game in hand, the battle for positioning remains intense.



For Maresca, though, the focus is clear: “The goal is improvement, week by week. Saturday is another chance to show we’re learning and progressing.”



The London derby at Selhurst Park offers Chelsea an opportunity to reaffirm their credentials, but Glasner’s Palace side will be determined to make their own statement.



A compelling contest awaits as two ambitious managers clash in the capital.

