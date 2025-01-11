Chelsea lead the race to sign Ajax’s 18-year-old star

According to Caught Offside via VoetbalPrimeur, Chelsea are currently leading the race for Jorrel Hato (18). Real Madrid and Arsenal are also said to be interested, but the Blues are said to be more the most serious party around the move.

The Londoners are reportedly busy selling players to make room and spare funds for Hato with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall one of those who may leave Stamford Bridge.

Besides Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid are also said to be highly interested in Hato. However, those alternative destinations still remain behind Enzo Maresca’s side, as Arsenal’s priority signing looks to Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, while Madrid reportedly have a plethora of other options on their shortlist to strengthen the defence.

Hato still has a contract with Ajax until the summer of 2028 and the Amsterdam club would like to keep hold of the talented youngster. However, technical director Alex Kroes has indicated several times that the capital city club first have to sell players before they can sign new ones. Hato’s market value is currently estimated at 30 million euros by Transfermarkt.

GBeNeFN | Max Bradfield