Chelsea: Joe Cole backs 'throwback maverick' Cole Palmer to make England Euro 2024 squad

Joe Cole believes Cole Palmer is a “throwback maverick” who should make the England squad in the summer.

Palmer scored a sensational ‘perfect hat-trick’ with both feet and his head in 29 minutes during the 6-0 win over Everton on Monday night, adding a fourth in the second half from the penalty spot.

The 21-year-old is now level with Erling Haaland on 20 goals in the race to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot.

The goals have put Chelsea just three points behind Newcastle and Manchester United in the race for Europe.

Cole, who played 282 times as a forward in Chelsea’s most successful era, believes Palmer has proven himself to be a star at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer has been a huge success during his first season at Chelsea (Getty Images)

“He has a throwback maverick mentality,” Cole, who was speaking at the launch of the Topps official trading cards and stickers for UEFA EURO 2024, said.

“He scored a hat-trick against Manchester United, but in his post-match interview, it was as if he was walking his dog in the park. It is not forced.

“He just has a coolness and calmness on the football pitch. It is unbelievable. His mentality elevates his performance beyond just his technique.

“He has a lovely left foot when striking the ball well, but his decision-making is spot on. He makes through balls all the time and makes the right pass, but, above all, it is his mentality. I think he is a winner as well from Man City.”

Palmer has so far won two caps for England, and an untimely injury prevented him from playing during the March international break.

The Under-21s European Championship winner has long looked like an outsider for England but now has a real chance of getting on the plane for Euro 2024 in Germany.

“I think this tournament for Cole is about being used sparingly from the bench. Get used to it, but be ready if we need him for 15 minutes,” he added. “[Jude] Bellingham and [Phil] Foden are arguably two of the best no10s in the world. [James] Maddison, [Jack] Grealish and so many players. His time will come, and he can focus on bedding in. Imagine bringing on Cole Palmer when you need a goal.

“There’s not many better footballers in world football to bring on. I think he has done enough to be in the squad.”

Joe Cole was speaking to mark the launch of Topps’ official UEFA EURO 2024™ sticker collection, which is available to buy NOW. Go to https://uk.topps.com/pages/euro-24 to start your collection.