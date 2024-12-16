Chelsea injury update: Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile and Joao Felix latest news and return dates

Chelsea have lost Benoit Badiashile to injury (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea are enjoying life under Enzo Maresca.

Already through to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League and now just two points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after beating rivals Brentford on Sunday night, it could be a special season for the west London outfit.

It’s now five successive Premier League victories for the Blues, made all the more impressive when taking into account the number of first-team players who were missing for one reason or another.

Despite being able to welcome back Pedro Neto after suspension, Maresca must plan for this weekend’s Premier League clash against Everton without Marc Cucurella after the Spaniard was sent-off after the final whistle against Brentford.

With that said, as the Italian is in line to welcome back two key players for the trip to Merseyside, so here’s the latest Chelsea injury news.

Joao Felix

The Portugal forward missed Chelsea’s Europa Conference League win over Astana as well as the west London derby victory against Brentford with a problem that hasn’t been disclosed.

Nevertheless, Maresca has revealed Joao Felix should be ready for the Everton game.

Potential return date: December 22 vs Everton

Romeo Lavia

The midfielder is in the same boat as Joao Felix as he too has missed the last two games after picking up a knock that forced him off at half-time against Tottenham on December 9.

“We had Joao Felix and Romeo Lavia can probably be available for the next one [against Everton],” Maresca told reporters following the win against Brentford.

Potential return date: December 22 vs Everton

Romeo Lavia could return for Chelsea against Everton. (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Benoit Badiashile

The Frenchman is a fresh injury concern after sustaining a problem in training on the eve of the Brentford clash and subsequently his place in the starting line-up went to summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo.

Worryingly, Maresca is unsure as to how long Benoit Badiashile will be sidelined.

“Benoit had a problem yesterday during the session,” the Chelsea boss revealed.” For now, we do not know how long he will be out for.”

Potential return date: Unknown

Carney Chukwuemeka

After starting the Europa Conference League win over Astana, Carney Chukwuemeka didn’t make the matchday squad against Brentford, with it later being revealed that he was ill.

Much depends on how quick he recovers as the dead-rubber at home to Shamrock Rovers could be a potential return game.

Potential return date: December 19 vs Shamrock Rovers

Ben Chilwell

Despite being named in Chelsea’s 25-man Premier League squad after the summer transfer window closed, Ben Chilwell hasn’t made a single matchday squad and illness denied him the chance to end a 16-game absence against Brentford.

Not eligible for the Europa Conference League, Sunday’s trip to Everton is a possible target, but even with Cucurella suspended, there’s no guarantee he will be selected if fit.

Potential return date: Unknown

Wesley Fofana

Fofana had been a near ever-present for Chelsea this season prior to suffering an injury in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa at the beginning of the month.

At the time, Maresca offered a pessimistic update on the French international after the game, revealing it was a hamstring injury that could see Fofana miss the entire festive fixture schedule.

"Unfortunately it is bad news,” he said. “A hamstring problem. These kind of things usually require three, four, five weeks.”

Potential return date: Late December or January

Reece James

Chelsea’s other known injury absentee at present is skipper James, who has not played since the 1-1 draw with Arsenal on November 10 after suffering another hamstring injury during a training session at Cobham.

The England right-back has been plagued by such problems over recent seasons and his latest setback was understandably met by plenty of concern from fans.

James underwent a scan, though the severity of the injury remains unclear and Chelsea are not putting a timeline on his return to action.

Reece James’ injury issues have persisted this season. (Getty Images)

"Yes [he's had a scan],” Maresca said before the Conference League win over Heidenheim. “The only thing we can say is that he is getting better day by day.

“We don't know how many days he needs. He's getting better."

Potential return date: Unknown