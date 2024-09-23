Chelsea injury update: Malo Gusto, Romeo Lavia and Reece James latest news and return dates

Chelsea still have some key injury issues lingering as they face a busy fixture list across all competitions.

The Blues approach Tuesday night’s home Carabao Cup third-round tie against League Two leaders Barrow in high spirits after a four-match unbeaten run in the Premier League that has seen three victories - including Saturday’s emphatic dismissal of London rivals West Ham.

But Enzo Maresca’s side have no time to rest and admire their upturn in fortunes as the visit of lower-league opposition to Stamford Bridge in the cup is followed swiftly by home clashes in the top-flight and Conference League respectively against Brighton and Gent, with Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Panathinaikos and Newcastle also coming up next month.

Maresca will hope to get through such a hectic period in the fixture list unscathed, but he still has one or two key concerns to deal with.

Here is all the latest Chelsea injury news, with Enzo Fernandez and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall both returning from illness at the weekend and the manager also confirming that Wesley Fofana did not sustain any setback after his early second-half substitution against West Ham.

Malo Gusto

Maresca confirmed before the London derby against West Ham that Gusto remained sidelined, having also missed the 1-0 win at Bournemouth with a thigh injury suffered against Crystal Palace that forced his withdrawal from the France Under-21 squad during the most recent international break.

The manager did not give any potential timescale for when he could be back, insisting only that he still was not ready to be involved.

"Malo, no he is not fit,” Maresca said.

Potential return date: Unknown at this stage

Romeo Lavia

It has been another injury-disrupted start to the season for Lavia, who played only once all of last term following a £53million switch from Southampton.

He started against Manchester City to begin the campaign as well as coming off the bench in the Conference League play-off first leg against Swiss side Servette, but then suffered a hamstring injury that has kept him out since.

Sidelined: Chelsea have been without Malo Gusto, Romeo Lavia and Reece James (Getty Images)

Maresca had previously suggested that Lavia was close to being involved against Bournemouth, but he was absent from the matchday squad against both the Cherries and West Ham.

However, the Belgian international took to Instagram over the weekend to post a picture of himself back training at Cobham along with a picture of a clock, hinting that a return could well take place this week.

Potential return date: September 24 vs Barrow, or September 28 vs Brighton

Reece James

Gusto’s absence against West Ham was compounded by that of captain James, who has not played at all for Chelsea so far this season due to another hamstring issue suffered in a US friendly against Real Madrid over the summer.

And Maresca admitted before the weekend that it remained uncertain when exactly the Blues’ injury-plagued skipper would be in a position to return.

“Wait until he's fit,” the Italian said. “It's a bit delayed but the most important thing for him, for any injury, is that they come back when they are 100 per cent fit. Reece is still out."

Potential return date: Unknown at this stage