Chelsea injury update: Cole Palmer, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Filip Jorgensen latest news and return dates

Enzo Maresca could be forced to experiment in defence when Chelsea return from the international break.

The Blues were held by Crystal Palace last time out to leave them 11th in the table, after what has been a fairly inconsistent start to the new season.

Chelsea travel to face Bournemouth on Saturday and could be without both Malo Gusto and Reece James at right-back, leaving Maresca short of options.

There has also been an injury scare with Cole Palmer, after he withdrew from England duty, and summer signing Filip Jorgensen.

Here’s a look at the latest Chelsea injury news...

Cole Palmer

Palmer was called up to the England squad for matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, but withdrew last week due to “ongoing issues” and returned to Chelsea.

Reports suggest Palmer has been contending with muscle fatigue, and he has been left out of the Blues’ squad for the Europa Conference League to help manage his workload.

The 22-year-old is not expected to face a spell on the sidelines and is likely to available after resting during the international break.

Potential return date: September 14, vs Bournemouth

Reece James

Another hamstring injury has kept James out of the first three Premier League games of the season, though he would have been suspended for those anyway after his red card against Brighton in May.

No update on his progress has been given by Maresca, but The Telegraph report that the right-back is still a couple of weeks away from returning to training.

Potential return date: Late September 2024

Reece James has not yet made his first appearance of the season (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Malo Gusto

With James out, Chelsea could find themselves short at right-back with concerns too over the fitness of Gusto.

The right-back was forced off against Crystal Palace before the international break with a thigh injury and then withdrew from the France U21 squad as a result, leaving him as a significant doubt for this weekend’s trip to face Bournemouth.

Maresca said after the match with Palace: “We will see what happens. It looks like a muscle problem and we are going to see.”

Potential return date: September 21, vs West Ham

Filip Jorgensen

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is a doubt for the weekend afte being forced off while playing for Denmark Under-21s against Czech Republic on Tuesday.

It remains unclear what injury the summer signing picked up but Denmark U21s boss Steffen Hojer expressed concern for the player.

"I don’t really know. He’s being checked. I don’t know how bad it went, but it was certainly [bad] enough for him to go off," he said, Campo report.

"I just asked if he was okay. He was annoyed that he had to go off, but hopefully it is not something that is really wrong."

Potential return date: Unknown

Romeo Lavia

Lavia started the opening game of the season against Manchester City, but he missed the last two League matches with a hamstring issue.

Maresca has described it as “not a huge concern”, easing fears of another significant problem after Lavia was absent for almost the entirety of last season.

Potential return date: September 14, vs Bournemouth