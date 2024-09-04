Chelsea get huge injury boost in midfield just in time for Bournemouth game

Chelsea have received a huge boost in midfield ahead of their next Premier League game against Bournemouth on September the 14th.

The international break has come at a good time really in terms of injuries at least, because there is a bit of a gap now before Chelsea play again, and it gives some of the injured players a chance to get fit again and ready to play.

One of those will be Romeo Lavia, who has actually been a massive miss in the middle of the park for Chelsea. Blues fans will be hoping that it is not a repeat of last season when Lavia literally only played one game. They will be hoping that we do not have another Reece James in terms of consistently being out injured.

Good news

Lavia is back soon

But this is a good news story, and Lavia should be back in time to face Bournemouth in the league.

That is according to The Telegraph, who say Romeo Lavía due to start training again with a view to being fit for the Bournemouth game.

This will be a massive boost for Chelsea and Enzo Maresca, with Lavia very much being pinnacle and the central part to the style of football that the new head coach at Stamford Bridge is trying to implement this season.

After drawing 1-1 at home to Crystal Palace in their last game, Chelsea will be looking to take all three points against Bournemouth if they truly do want to challenge at the very top again.