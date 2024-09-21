Chelsea hope to sign star amid Barcelona’s financial issues

Chelsea are hoping to tempt Barcelona into the sale of Jules Kounde as the Blues look to capitalise on the economic issues in Catalonia.

Barcelona’s challenging financial situation means sales could be required to fund further transfer business, with the Spanish side having had to offload players to register new recruit Dani Olmo this summer.

Ilkay Gundogan’s free transfer return to Manchester City reduced the wage bill sufficiently for Olmo to be registered, following his €60m arrival from RB Leipzig.

Chelsea are now hoping to take advantage of the situation in Spain with a £50m offer for Kounde, according to El Nacional. The West Londoners have a long-standing interest in the France international, who can operate at right-back or in central defence.

Why do Chelsea want to sign Jules Kounde?

Chelsea are currently without a recognised right-back with Reece James and Malo Gusto sidelined and the former’s continued injury struggles have heightened the need for additional depth.

Kounde was named in the La Liga Team of the Season in consecutive campaigns in 2021/22 and 2022/23, first with former club Sevilla before a £42m move to the Camp Nou.

He ranks in the top five percent of full-backs in Europe’s top five leagues for progressive passes, attempted passes, pass completion and aerial duels won across the last 12 months.

The defender has won 36 caps for the France national team since his debut in 2021.

