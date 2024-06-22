�� Chelsea 'hold talks' with Lille striker Jonathan David

Chelsea have made contact with Lille striker Jonathan David as they look to find an alternative to Nicolas Jackson at the top of the pitch.

According to the Athletic's David Ornstein, the Stamford Bridge outfit have "held talks" with the Canadian over a move to West London.

It is added that they are let to approach Lille themselves, but with just one year left on his contract the club have already admitted that David will be available this summer, and Chelsea are hopeful for a "reasonable" fee.

The 24-year-old scored 19 times in Ligue 1 last season, and has found the net 26 times in 48 appearances for Canada.