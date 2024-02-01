Chelsea force Mauricio Pochettino to deliver final warning after Liverpool rout

It is nine years since Jose Mourinho said Chelsea refused to be “clowns at the circus” after they wrecked Liverpool’s title dream at Anfield.

Demba Ba scored the opener after that Steven Gerrard slip as Chelsea spoiled the party in a 2-0 win.

But on Wednesday night the Blues were ideal cannon fodder as Liverpool continued their march towards what they hope will be a perfect send-off for manager Jurgen Klopp.

Chelsea could argue they should have had two penalties for challenges by Virgil van Dijk on Conor Gallagher and Christopher Nkunku, but they were totally outplayed in the latest reminder of how far they fallen behind the best teams in the country.

This was another miserable display on the road from Chelsea, who are a soft touch away from home.

Blues supporters were furious as they watched a weak display from their team, who have won only four of 11 away games in the Premier League this season.

Mauricio Pochettino warned Chelsea will suffer another drubbing at the hands of Liverpool in this month’s Carabao Cup final if they repeat this timid display.

“The performance wasn’t good from us,” said the Chelsea head coach, whose side have now lost six of their past seven matches away from Stamford Bridge.

“If we want to match them and compete with them in the final then we have to compete in a different way. They were more aggressive than us. They were better than us in all areas.

"Of course it is going to be different at Wembley. The feeling the players have now is good because they know if they repeat this performance it will be the same result.

“We need to improve and we need to push ourselves a little bit more. We have to learn. If we want to compete with Liverpool, one of the best teams in England for many years, we have to raise our level.”

Chelsea teams of the past would never have tolerated this display, but it has become commonplace for this young side.

Their only win in the past seven away games was at relegation strugglers Luton and they have put in abject displays to lose at Manchester United, Everton and Wolves, as well as going down at Championship side Middlesbrough in the League Cup.

Things could have been worse on Wednesday night, with Darwin Nunez striking the woodwork four times, including from the penalty spot.

Pochettino said their latest collapse was part of their “personality” and “character.”

He said: “We need to be more confident in ourselves. Of course we are improving at home, at Stamford Bridge, and last season that was a big problem. Now we need to feel confident performing away from home.

“We need confidence and trust. We need to have the capacity to have the same performance we have at home when we play away from home. It’s a matter of time.”

Liverpool’s win moves them five points clear of Arsenal and Manchester City at the top, ahead of their showdown with the Gunners at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.