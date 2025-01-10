Chelsea: Enzo Maresca reveals conditions for January transfer after Wesley Fofana injury update

Enzo Maresca has discussed his Chelsea defensive options. (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca believes Chelsea do not need to sign a centre-back this month, despite Wesley Fofana’s injury.

Fofana has been sidelined since early December with a serious hamstring injury and while the player himself is optimistic about the speed of his recovery, Maresca reiterated on Friday that the Frenchman could miss the rest of the season.

Benoit Badiashile has also been missing because of a hamstring problem and while he is due back early next month, Chelsea have been considering their options for reinforcement.

The Blues are interested in Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi but feel a deal this month would be difficult, and also have a recall clause on Trevor Chalobah, who is on loan at Selhurst Park.

However, as well as first-choice centre-back Levi Colwill, Maresca still has Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo and youngster Josh Acheampong as options in his existing squad.

“At this moment I think we are OK,” the Italian said, when asked whether the Blues need to sign a central defender before the window closes at the end of January.

“The timing [for Fofana] is between 12 and 16 weeks which is three months and the season could be finished. If he can come back early we will all be happy.

“[But] we have Benoit who is close to being back, we have Josh who is doing well, Axel and Levi who can all do well in the position.”

Missing: Chelsea have been without Wesley Fofana for over a month. (REUTERS)

Several players are expected to leave Stamford Bridge this month, with Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei all set to sit out Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Morecambe in anticipation that they will be sold.

Maresca, however, is relaxed about the possibility that the Blues might not make any additions of their own, insisting he does not need players to make up the numbers.

"My message is quite clear since we first started here,” he said. “We will only sign players to improve what we have and upgrade the squad.

“If we sign players just for signing them it isn't worth it, so if we do something it is because we think that we are improving and updating the team.”