Chelsea ends 5-game winless run in Premier League with commanding 3-1 victory over Wolves

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea ended a five-game winless run in the Premier League by beating Wolverhampton 3-1 on Monday to move above Newcastle and Manchester City into fourth place.

Tosin Adarabioyo put the home side ahead after 24 minutes when he scored from close range after Reece James’s shot was deflected into his path six meters from goal. It was his third goal in three games after a recent double in the FA Cup against Morecambe.

Wolves was on the back foot for most of the first half but grabbed an equalizer in stoppage time with the help of a mistake by Chelsea keeper Robert Sánchez. Amid a flurry of pushing and shoving, Sánchez dropped a corner kick at the feet of Matt Doherty who stabbed the ball home from a meter out.

However, a revamped Chelsea, with James making a first league start since Nov 3 and Trevoh Chalobah impressing after his unexpected recall from loan club Crystal Palace, was too strong for a Wolves side that is now winless in four league games.

Marc Cucurella made it 2-1 when he chested down a cross from the right and bundled the ball into the net on the hour mark. Five minutes later, Chalobah’s goal-bound header was helped on by Noni Madueke as Chelsea put the game beyond doubt.

Chelsea moves onto 40 points, two clear of Newcastle and Man City and four behind Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. Liverpool tops the table with 50 points.

Wolves remains in 17th spot, one above the relegation zone but equal on points with 18th-placed Ipswich.

