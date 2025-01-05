Chelsea draw opens door for Newcastle and Man City in top-four race

Chelsea’s winless run extended to four matches as Jean-Philippe Mateta’s late equaliser secured Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.



After a dominant start, Chelsea took the lead in the 14th minute when Cole Palmer finished off a fine move orchestrated by Jadon Sancho. It was Palmer’s 13th Premier League goal of the season, a testament to his growing influence in Enzo Maresca’s side.



However, Chelsea’s inability to convert their chances proved costly. Nicolas Jackson squandered several opportunities, while Josh Acheampong, handed his first Premier League start, also failed to make an impact in front of goal.



Despite their first-half control, Chelsea were punished in the 82nd minute. Eberechi Eze capitalised on a misplaced pass, driving into the box and setting up Mateta for a simple tap-in. It was a moment that underlined Chelsea’s growing fragility in key moments.



Maresca expressed frustration at his team’s missed opportunities but maintained optimism about their attacking potential.



“The important thing is to create chances because that means we are doing the right things,” said the Chelsea manager. “But then you need to take those chances. It’s something we need to improve, even though we are one of the best teams in terms of scoring goals this season.”



The result leaves Chelsea fourth in the Premier League table with 35 points, but their position is under increasing pressure. Newcastle United are just one point behind in fifth, and Manchester City, fresh from a commanding 4-1 victory over Fulham, sit two points adrift in sixth.



Maresca acknowledged the tightening race for Champions League spots. “We have to be more clinical if we want to stay in the top four,” he said. “The competition around us is intense, and every point matters.”



Crystal Palace, who are 15th, will be buoyed by their resilience. Manager Oliver Glasner praised his side’s response after a lacklustre first half. “At the end, it was a deserved point, but we struggled in the first 30 minutes,” he admitted. “Chelsea dominated early on, but we showed character to fight back.”



Chelsea’s form, meanwhile, raises questions about their ability to sustain progress. With just two goals scored in their last four games, the Blues must rediscover their cutting edge quickly, especially with crucial fixtures ahead and a tightening race for European qualification.

