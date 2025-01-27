Chelsea could sell physical defensive option with 37 Premier League starts to rivals

It’s now the 27th of January, and after coming into this month with a lot of business to be done, Chelsea have managed to do remarkably little – almost nothing, in fact.

There were multiple players who needed to be sold – so far none of those deals have been done. One name who has come up time and again in connection with quite a few teams across Europe is Axel Disasi, after he finally reached the bottom of Chelsea’s pecking order at the back.

The recall of Trevoh Chalobah earlier this month really sealed his fate – but so far nothing seems even close to being done. We can add another team to the list of interested parties however – Aston Villa are named as in the mix by Football Insider.

After selling Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce, the Midlands club are looking for a physical option at the back, and think Disasi could be their man. The 26 year old would likely be open to a move anywhere which can offer him regular football.

Why Chelsea won’t worry about making European rivals stronger with sale

Axel Disasi makes a desperate block against Bournemouth. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Villa are Chelsea’s rivals for the European places this season, but there won’t be too much concern about strengthening them with Disasi. He’s fallen behind Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo AND Josh Acheampong in our defensive depth chart of late – if he’s rated that lowly by our manager and sporting directors, they can’t be worried he’s going to be a game changing asset for another team.

Meanwhile, we’ve got enough problems in our own side to sort out before we start thinking too hard about the competition. If there’s money on the table, take it and focus on our own team and results, not those around us.