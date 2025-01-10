Chelsea could finally replace Eden Hazard but new transfer links seem impossible

Replacing Eden Hazard is what many have believed to actually be an impossible task alone, but one player could actually get close to that.

The Blues have had a very dramatic transfer window so far as we enter day ten of the winter window. We have seen some wild links, some surprise shouts, but little really in the way of any real advancements yet. If Chelsea want to do something, then they are going to have to get on with it. They will also probably need to sell some players in order to buy as well.

We’ve seen them linked with some big names such as Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United, and also former player Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace. But nothing is yet moving there.

There name has also been thrown into the hat for superstar winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who looks set to leave Napoli this January. David Ornstein of The Athletic reported last night that Chelsea are one of the clubs interested in the attacker.

Closest thing to Hazard

Sought after player

I believe that Kvaratskhelia is the closest player around to the style of Eden Hazard, therefore if Chelsea did manage to pull this off then it would be the closest they have come to replacing the world class star.

But it looks impossible to do, because it looks like the player is set on joining PSG, and he is being offered a ridiculous salary by them that Chelsea just will not compete with.

Fabrizio Romano posed on X last night, and he didn’t even mention Chelsea:

“Napoli’s formal request for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains around €80m package. Direct negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain are ongoing, as revealed today. Talks underway. Kvaratskhelia’s camp, discussing terms with PSG as they’re offering over x4 his current salary.”