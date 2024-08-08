Chelsea: Conor Gallagher arrives for Atletico Madrid medical to complete £35m transfer

Conor Gallagher has arrived in Madrid to finalise his move to Atletico.

Chelsea have agreed to sell Gallagher for around £35million and the England midfielder is due to undergo a medical in the Spanish capital on Thursday.

Gallagher touched down in Madrid in the early hours of Thursday morning and was filmed signing autographs as he left the airport.

The 24-year-old is set to sign a five-year contract at Atletico Madrid after he was convinced to move to the LaLiga giants by coach Diego Simeone.

Exclusive pictures of Conor Gallagher arriving at London Biggin Hill airport last night ahead of his £38m move to Atletico Madrid 🚨📸 pic.twitter.com/sFKfzuEJmk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 8, 2024

Gallagher also spoke to his England team-mate Kieran Trippier, who spent over two seasons playing at Atletico before he returned to the Premier League with Newcastle.

Atletico are pressing ahead with a summer recruitment drive and have also agreed an £81m deal to sign Julian Alvarez from Manchester City.

They are also in talks to sign Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra but Chelsea do not expect that deal to impact any move for Gallagher.

Chelsea have agreed a separate deal with Atletico worth around £35m to sign forward Samu Omorodion.

Omorodion, who is part of the Spain squad that has reached the Gold medal match at the Olympics in Paris, is set to sign a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge.